Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 5 Pick Spotlight: Makai Lemon

Fantasy football leagues will be shaken up with the addition of the incoming rookie class. Dynasty managers have their sights set on rookie drafts, with lineups set coming off the 2025 season. This year’s rookie class features a plethora of players that could make immediate impacts in their first season.

Near the top of the draft, wide receivers such as Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson are expected to come off the board, but a plethora of talent at the position remains on the board near the middle of the round. At No. 5 overall, managers will have their pick at several star wideouts who are slated to contribute right away for their respective teams.

Near the middle of the board, managers should consider USC product and the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, Makai Lemon. Lemon is widely regarded as one of the top three wideouts among his class, and projects to offer notable production early in his professional career.

The consensus All-American flashed rapid development during his time at USC, especially in his jump from 2023 to 2024. After catching just six passes as a freshman, Lemon hauled in 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns in a breakout sophomore campaign. He built on his production yet again in his junior season, posting 79 receptions for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Lemon has already been linked to a plethora of teams ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft and is a lock to be selected on day one in April. With his professional career set to kick off, here’s what makes Lemon a worthy pick at No. 5 overall among dynasty leagues:

Makai Lemon Is A Cornerstone Asset For Dynasty League Managers At No. 5 Overall

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lemon enters the offseason as a highly regarded rookie contributor among fantasy football leagues. He offers real WR1 upside with tremendous long-term potential and could take over his respective receiving corps in just year one. Entering his rookie season at just 22 years old, Lemon projects to be a reliable fantasy contributor over the long-term.

The projected first-rounder features an effective release of the line of scrimmage, with quick feet that allow him to beat press coverage despite his average frame for the position. At 5-foot-11, he has plenty of experience in the slot, but plays well above his size in contested-catch situations.

Lemon tracks the ball downfield seamlessly and is aggressive at the catch point, which helps him haul in an encouraging quantity of 50/50 balls. He’s a refined route-runner with strong hands to outmatch strong coverage.

Ultimately, he projects to take on a significant role in his rookie season and is widely viewed as a plug-and-play talent at the position. His ability to create routine separation will help him carve out notable production early in his career.

