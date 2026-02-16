Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 6 Pick Spotlight: Denzel Boston

Dynasty league fantasy football managers will have their hands full this offseason, monitoring prospects for upcoming rookie drafts. The 2026 NFL Draft will feature a number of rookies who are slated to contribute early in their rookie campaigns. For dynasty leagues, managers will have the opportunity to add cornerstone pieces who offer long-term upside to established lineups.

The incoming rookie class features a talented crop of wide receivers, all of whom could make tremendous impacts in year one. Down the board, managers won’t have their shot at some of the elite prospects in this year’s class, such as Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson, but plenty of prospects remain on the board with immense potential.

At No. 6 overall, managers could target a player like Denzel Boston, a projected first-round pick in April. Boston, a two-year starter, made a significant impact over his final two seasons at Washington. He flashed tremendous potential in both 2024 and 2025 and is a highly touted prospect coming into the NFL offseason.

In a breakout redshirt-sophomore campaign, Boston hauled in 63 passes for 834 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He flashed similar dominance in 2025, notching 62 receptions for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Boston is expected to be the fourth receiver taken in this year’s draft behind the likes of Tyson, Lemon and Ohio State product Carnell Tate, but offers tremendous upside and deserves first-round consideration among dynasty leagues. Here’s why he’s deserving of the No. 6 overall pick in dynasty drafts:

Denzel Boston Is A Safe Long-Term Bet For Dynasty Leagues At No. 6 Overall

Oct 10, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Husky Stadium. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Boston’s production may not match that of Tate, Lemon or Tyson in his first season, but his potential can’t be denied. At 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, Boston features an NFL-ready frame with a skillset that will translate well at the next level.

Boston projects as a traditional ‘X’ receiver, considering his ability when split out wide. Boston is arguably the best contested-catch receiver in his class, with highly encouraging touchdown production throughout his collegiate career.

Strong hands help Boston routinely come down with fade balls in the redzone. He’s widely considered to be the top redzone target in his class and strong leaping ability helps him overmatch contested coverage to haul in tough catches.

Concerns over his top-end speed could turn off some teams during the pre-draft process, but Boston remains an enticing prospect, with a plethora of long-term upside for fantasy managers. He will easily live up to his No. 6 overall selection and could emerge as one of the league’s premier redzone threats over the next few years.

Read More Fantasy On SI News