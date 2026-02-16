Fantasy Football Dynasty Rookie Draft No. 9 Pick Spotlight: KC Concepcion

The 2026 NFL Draft will give dynasty league managers the opportunity to add quality talent ahead of the new season. Star rookies frequently carve out significant fantasy football production, and could make tremendous impacts on dynasty lineups from day one.

At the wide receiver position, players like Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon will fall off boards early in rookie drafts, but plenty of talent will remain at the position over the final picks of the first round. Managers in possession of the No. 9 overall pick could have a difficult decision to make come draft time, but quality receiver help emerges down the board.

With the No. 9 pick, dynasty managers should target Texas A&M star wide receiver and reigning All-American KC Concepcion. Concepcion is projected to come off the board within the first two rounds of the 2026 draft, and is deserving of first-round consideration among rookie drafts.

Concepcion, a three-year starter in college, flashed both rapid development and scheme versatility throughout a storied career. He started his collegiate career at NC State, where he broke out as a true freshman in 2023. Over 13 games, he hauled in 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, winning ACC Rookie of the Year honors. He elected to transfer after a down year in 2024, re-emerging as one of the top wideouts in the country in 2025.

In his lone season at Texas A&M, Concepcion hauled in 61 passes for 919 yards and an SEC-high nine receiving touchdowns. He earned consensus All-American honors and garnered immense attention among NFL scouts.

The star wide receiver will continue developing in the NFL, where he’ll find a new home come April’s draft. Concepcion is garnering immense first-round hype and deserves such consideration among dynasty drafts. Here’s why Concepcion is worthy of the No. 9 overall pick among rookie drafts in fantasy:

KC Concepcion Offers Significant Potential, Immediate Upside With The No. 9 Overall Pick

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) gets ready prior to the snap during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Concepcion should enjoy a seamless transition to the NFL, considering his dynamic skillset. He’s an elite athlete with some of the best burst and acceleration among this year’s rookie class.

At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Concepcion offers an average frame for an NFL wideout, but more than makes up for such limitations on the field. Quick feet and elite elusiveness help Concepcion evade press coverage, while his rapid burst assists him in creating routine separation.

He offers a versatile route tree with plenty of potential to continue his development in that phase of his game. Concepcion flashed solid vision as a ball-carrier and routinely shakes tacklers in YAC situations.

Concepcion is a quarterback-friendly prospect who offers plenty of untapped potential with upside as an immediate contributor. He’s set to produce early in his professional career and is more than worthy of the No. 9 overall pick among dynasty leagues.

Read More Fantasy On SI News