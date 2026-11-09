Fantasy Football FanDuel Showdown Perfect Lineup: Justin Jefferson & Josh Allen Leads MNF DFS Breakdown
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Josh Allen and the Bills bring an offensive juggernaut into Minnesota, but the Vikings have a defensive nightmare waiting for them on Monday night. With fantasy football upside scattered across both rosters, finding the right Captain and salary-saving plays could separate tournament winners from the rest of the field.
With playoff-caliber rosters colliding, roster construction for your FanDuel single-game DFS MNF showdown slate requires balancing elite high-ceiling tier options with value-driven salary relief.
Game Environment & Matchup Overview
Two heavyweights square off inside U.S. Bank Stadium as both teams enter this Week 9 showdown sitting at 6-1. The Bills have one one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, driven by Josh Allen's ability to create off-script plays and score on the ground inside the red zone. On the other side, Minnesota's defense continues to bring relentless pressures and disguises, as Brian Flores' defense poses a real threat to high-volume passing performances.
With a tight game script expected, game stack construction will require balancing high-priced studs with value options capable of breaking through in single-game FanDuel Showdown formats.
Core Captain/MVP Picks
Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo): High-Volume Passing Ceiling Combined with High-Leverage Rushing Floor Inside the 5-Yard Line: Allen remains the ultimate focal point of any single-gam slate. As the engine of Buffalo's offense, he offers dual-threat floor and ceiling that few players can match, factoring into both passing and high-leverage red-zone rushing opportunities. Even in tough road environments, his ability to rack up explosive plays through the air and on the ground makes him the premier target for the MVP slot.
Allen remains the safest candidate as his dual-threat ability grants him multiple ways to finish as the top scorer on the slate.
Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota) Jefferson's target share ensures elite volume . If Minnesota falls behind or relies on the passing game, his ceiling matches any player on the slate. Despite quarterback adjustments for the Vikings heading into this prime-time showdown, Jefferson commands a target share that insulates him from offensive lulls. His elite route-running precision and yards-after-catch capability means he only needs a couple of broken tackles to smash his salary expectation.
James Cook (RB, Buffalo) A dual threat out of the backfield, Cook benefits from a high touch share, particularly in high-tempo schemes. His ability to catch passes cleanly out of the backfield elevates his baseline output on full-PPR and half-PPR formats like FanDuel. Minnesota's front seven will focus on containing Allen, which should create lighter boxes and clean creases for Cook on early downs.
Minnesota's front seven should focus heavily on containing Allen, which should create lighter boxes and cleaner creases for Cook on early downs.
Tournament Value & Salary Savers
Ray Davis (RB, Buffalo): Operates in short-yardage and goal-line rotations, giving him touchdown-dependent tournament upside at a discount.
Khalil Shakir (WR, Buffalo): Shakir operates as Allen's primary high-efficiency target. Against aggressive blitz packages , Allen relies on quick-out routes and yards after catch (YAC) to move the chains. Stacking Shakir with Allen allows you to capture Buffalo's passing volume without eating up top-tier receiver salary.
Jordan Addison (WR, Minnesota): Opposing secondary coverage naturally dictates DFS target distribution. When defenses sell out to bracket or double-team Jefferson, Addison becomes the primary beneficiary of single coverage on the outside.
Final FanDuel Showdown Lineup
Slot
Player
Position
Team
Base Salary
Rationale
MVP (1.5x)
Josh Allen
QB
Bills
$17,000
Core dual-threat ceiling at MVP
FLEX
Justin Jefferson
WR
Vikings
$15,500
Elite volume anchor for Minnesota's passing game
FLEX
Jordan Addison
WR
Vikings
$10,500
Secondary deep threat
FLEX
Khalil Shakir
WR
Bills
$10,000
Primary short-to intermediate stack with Allen
FLEX
Ray Davis
RB
Bills
$7,000
Value option with short-yardage and goal-line touchdown upside.
All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.