Fantasy Football FanDuel Showdown Perfect Lineup: Justin Jefferson & Josh Allen Leads MNF DFS Breakdown

Josh Allen and the Bills bring an offensive juggernaut into Minnesota, but the Vikings have a defensive nightmare waiting for them on Monday night. With fantasy football upside scattered across both rosters, finding the right Captain and salary-saving plays could separate tournament winners from the rest of the field.

With playoff-caliber rosters colliding, roster construction for your FanDuel single-game DFS MNF showdown slate requires balancing elite high-ceiling tier options with value-driven salary relief.

Game Environment & Matchup Overview

Two heavyweights square off inside U.S. Bank Stadium as both teams enter this Week 9 showdown sitting at 6-1. The Bills have one one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, driven by Josh Allen's ability to create off-script plays and score on the ground inside the red zone. On the other side, Minnesota's defense continues to bring relentless pressures and disguises, as Brian Flores' defense poses a real threat to high-volume passing performances.

With a tight game script expected, game stack construction will require balancing high-priced studs with value options capable of breaking through in single-game FanDuel Showdown formats.

Core Captain/MVP Picks

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen (QB, Buffalo): High-Volume Passing Ceiling Combined with High-Leverage Rushing Floor Inside the 5-Yard Line: Allen remains the ultimate focal point of any single-gam slate. As the engine of Buffalo's offense, he offers dual-threat floor and ceiling that few players can match, factoring into both passing and high-leverage red-zone rushing opportunities. Even in tough road environments, his ability to rack up explosive plays through the air and on the ground makes him the premier target for the MVP slot.

Allen remains the safest candidate as his dual-threat ability grants him multiple ways to finish as the top scorer on the slate.

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) practices before the game against the against the against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Jefferson (WR, Minnesota) Jefferson's target share ensures elite volume . If Minnesota falls behind or relies on the passing game, his ceiling matches any player on the slate. Despite quarterback adjustments for the Vikings heading into this prime-time showdown, Jefferson commands a target share that insulates him from offensive lulls. His elite route-running precision and yards-after-catch capability means he only needs a couple of broken tackles to smash his salary expectation.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Cook (RB, Buffalo) A dual threat out of the backfield, Cook benefits from a high touch share, particularly in high-tempo schemes. His ability to catch passes cleanly out of the backfield elevates his baseline output on full-PPR and half-PPR formats like FanDuel. Minnesota's front seven will focus on containing Allen, which should create lighter boxes and clean creases for Cook on early downs.

Minnesota's front seven should focus heavily on containing Allen, which should create lighter boxes and cleaner creases for Cook on early downs.

Tournament Value & Salary Savers

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (7) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray Davis (RB, Buffalo): Operates in short-yardage and goal-line rotations, giving him touchdown-dependent tournament upside at a discount.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Khalil Shakir (WR, Buffalo): Shakir operates as Allen's primary high-efficiency target. Against aggressive blitz packages , Allen relies on quick-out routes and yards after catch (YAC) to move the chains. Stacking Shakir with Allen allows you to capture Buffalo's passing volume without eating up top-tier receiver salary.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch against Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan Addison (WR, Minnesota): Opposing secondary coverage naturally dictates DFS target distribution. When defenses sell out to bracket or double-team Jefferson, Addison becomes the primary beneficiary of single coverage on the outside.

Final FanDuel Showdown Lineup

Slot Player Position Team Base Salary Rationale MVP (1.5x) Josh Allen QB Bills $17,000 Core dual-threat ceiling at MVP FLEX Justin Jefferson WR Vikings $15,500 Elite volume anchor for Minnesota's passing game FLEX Jordan Addison WR Vikings $10,500 Secondary deep threat FLEX Khalil Shakir WR Bills $10,000 Primary short-to intermediate stack with Allen FLEX Ray Davis RB Bills $7,000 Value option with short-yardage and goal-line touchdown upside.

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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