Are Bills, NFL MVP Favorite Josh Allen Playing Sunday? When Is Their Next Game?

The Buffalo Bills reclaim the primetime spotlight in Week 9 when they visit the Minnesota Vikings for Monday Night Football.

As a result, it'll be an stress-free Sunday for Bills' fans, who can spend their time afternoon rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 1 p.m. ET kickoff and against the New England Patriots in the 4 p.m. window. The former hosts the New York Jets while the latter welcomes the Green Bay Packers.

Set to close out the Week 9 slate, the Bills (6-1) will face the Vikings (6-1) on November 9 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the final Bills' injury report, which shows two starting offensive linemen as questionable to play.

The first-place Bills, who lead the NFL in scoring average, have a tall task ahead with the Vikings boasting the league's second-ranked defense (271.6).

Bills quarterback Josh Allen breaks out of the pocket against the Vikings and ZaDaius Smith. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Minnesota ranks No. 1 against the pass (154.9) while sacking the quarterback on a league-high 12.32 percent of attempts.

Meanwhile, Allen leads the NFL in yards per pass (8.7). He's accounted for 20 touchdowns (11 pass, 9 rush) over seven games.

Following the Week 9 trip to Minnesota, the Bills will return to a Sunday routine with a November 15 road game against the Jets.

Josh Allen's MVP chances remain high

In the latest wagering odds from DraftKings, Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow has pulled into a tie with Allen atop the board.

Allen and Burrow are currently a little more than 2-to-1 co-favorites at +225.

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy is third on the board with +500 odds. Chicago Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams is next at +650 followed by Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence at +850.

Allen, a five-time MVP finalist, won the award in 2024. Burrow has yet to win NFL MVP honors.

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen poses wtih the Most Valuable Player award during Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bills' loaded primetime schedule includes games on five different days of week

The Bills have already played games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday over the season's first eight weeks.

They'll contest their second Monday night game against the Vikings in Week 9. Buffalo won, 37-34, in overtime on Monday, October 12 on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

After opening their new stadium on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, Buffalo returns to Thursday night action on Thanksgiving when the Chiefs visit Orchard Park.

The Bills will play on Friday when they visit the Denver Broncos for a Christmas matinee on Netflix. One week earlier, they'll host the Chicago Bears on Saturday, December 19.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass in the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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