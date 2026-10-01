Josh Allen Among the Biggest Fantasy Football Red-Zone Weapons in Week 4

In fantasy football, target counts tell us who a coordinator trusts, but red-zone targets tells us who they trust to win games. A 10-yard hitch on 2nd-and-8 in the middle of the field keeps the chains moving, but a target inside the 20-yard line transforms fantasy matchups.

As we head into Week 4, identifying red-zone target distribution allows us to separate sustainable scoring from flaky, high-variance production. Targets inside the 20, and particularly inside the 10, are far more predictive of future touchdown volume than overall target totals or past touchdown luck.

The End-Zone Magnet

Jaxon Smith-Njigba/WR/Seattle Seahawks

End-Zone Targets: 5 Targets Inside the 10: 4 Percentage of Team's Red-Zone Opportunities: 39%

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts on the sideline after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While several players command strong high-volume roles, no player is being targeted with higher leverage near the goal line than Smith-Njigba. Seattle's play-calling shifts dramatically inside the 20. Rather than using JSN strictly as an intermediate chain-mover, the offense relies on him as their primary red-zone threat, dialing up quick-slants, back-shoulder fades, and designer motion screens inside the 10-yard line.

Volume Is Trending Up

Brock Bowers/TE/Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3 Red-Zone Targets: 4 Snap Percentage: 84% Route Participation: 88%

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bowers hit the ground running upon returning to full health, earning a massive 43& target share in Week 3. His integration inside the 20 was immediate, turning into the focal point of the Raiders' goal-line passing attack.

The Touchdown Regression Candidate

George Pickens/WR/Dallas Cowboys

Red-Zone Targets: 5 Red-Zone TDs: 0 Targets Inside the 5: 1 Targets Inside the 10: 3

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts against the Washington Commanders during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens continues to earn valuable looks near the end zone but has yet to break through. Given his overall 25% target share and consistent usage inside the 10-yard line, his lack of touchdowns is a statistical anomaly. He represents an ideal buy-low candidate before regression hits positively. It's only a matter of time.

The Red-Zone Breakout Candidate

Mack Hollins/WR/New England Patriots

End Zone Targets: 3 Recent Red-zone Volume: 3 red-zone targets in Week 3 Snap Share: 78%

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) hauls in a reception against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite low pre-season expectations, Hollins has carved out an important role as New England's primary perimeter and red-zone option. His high route participation and leverage inside the 10-yard line makes him a prime candidate for multi-touchdown upside in deeper formats.

Separating High-Value Opportunities from Touchdown Luck

Josh Allen/QB/Buffalo Bills

Red-Zone passing TDs: 2 Red-Zone Rushing Carries: 8 Red-Zone Passing Completions: 6

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen is operating as both the Bills' primary quarterback and goal-line weapon inside he 10-yard line. Through the first three games, Allen made NFL history as he first quarterback ever to log 2+ rushing touchdowns in each of the first three games of the season. Whenever Buffalo gets inside the 5-yard line, their highest leverage call remains designed quarterback keeper or power runs. Allen's dual-threat ceiling arguably gives him the highest fantasy goal-line floor of any player at any position.

Week 4 Red-Zone Target Strategy

Red-zone opportunities can quickly turn into fantasy points, making target volume near he goal line one of the most important trends to monitor throughout the season. With Josh Allen and other key players establishing their roles inside the 20, these Week 4 numbers could provide an early glimpse at which fantasy options are positioned for continued touchdown production.