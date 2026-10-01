Josh Allen Among the Biggest Fantasy Football Red-Zone Weapons in Week 4
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In fantasy football, target counts tell us who a coordinator trusts, but red-zone targets tells us who they trust to win games. A 10-yard hitch on 2nd-and-8 in the middle of the field keeps the chains moving, but a target inside the 20-yard line transforms fantasy matchups.
As we head into Week 4, identifying red-zone target distribution allows us to separate sustainable scoring from flaky, high-variance production. Targets inside the 20, and particularly inside the 10, are far more predictive of future touchdown volume than overall target totals or past touchdown luck.
The End-Zone Magnet
Jaxon Smith-Njigba/WR/Seattle Seahawks
End-Zone Targets: 5 Targets Inside the 10: 4 Percentage of Team's Red-Zone Opportunities: 39%
While several players command strong high-volume roles, no player is being targeted with higher leverage near the goal line than Smith-Njigba. Seattle's play-calling shifts dramatically inside the 20. Rather than using JSN strictly as an intermediate chain-mover, the offense relies on him as their primary red-zone threat, dialing up quick-slants, back-shoulder fades, and designer motion screens inside the 10-yard line.
Volume Is Trending Up
Brock Bowers/TE/Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3 Red-Zone Targets: 4 Snap Percentage: 84% Route Participation: 88%
Bowers hit the ground running upon returning to full health, earning a massive 43& target share in Week 3. His integration inside the 20 was immediate, turning into the focal point of the Raiders' goal-line passing attack.
The Touchdown Regression Candidate
George Pickens/WR/Dallas Cowboys
Red-Zone Targets: 5 Red-Zone TDs: 0 Targets Inside the 5: 1 Targets Inside the 10: 3
Pickens continues to earn valuable looks near the end zone but has yet to break through. Given his overall 25% target share and consistent usage inside the 10-yard line, his lack of touchdowns is a statistical anomaly. He represents an ideal buy-low candidate before regression hits positively. It's only a matter of time.
The Red-Zone Breakout Candidate
Mack Hollins/WR/New England Patriots
End Zone Targets: 3 Recent Red-zone Volume: 3 red-zone targets in Week 3 Snap Share: 78%
Despite low pre-season expectations, Hollins has carved out an important role as New England's primary perimeter and red-zone option. His high route participation and leverage inside the 10-yard line makes him a prime candidate for multi-touchdown upside in deeper formats.
Separating High-Value Opportunities from Touchdown Luck
Josh Allen/QB/Buffalo Bills
Red-Zone passing TDs: 2 Red-Zone Rushing Carries: 8 Red-Zone Passing Completions: 6
Allen is operating as both the Bills' primary quarterback and goal-line weapon inside he 10-yard line. Through the first three games, Allen made NFL history as he first quarterback ever to log 2+ rushing touchdowns in each of the first three games of the season. Whenever Buffalo gets inside the 5-yard line, their highest leverage call remains designed quarterback keeper or power runs. Allen's dual-threat ceiling arguably gives him the highest fantasy goal-line floor of any player at any position.
Week 4 Red-Zone Target Strategy
Red-zone opportunities can quickly turn into fantasy points, making target volume near he goal line one of the most important trends to monitor throughout the season. With Josh Allen and other key players establishing their roles inside the 20, these Week 4 numbers could provide an early glimpse at which fantasy options are positioned for continued touchdown production.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.