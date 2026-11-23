When the Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) visit the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) at Northwest Stadium on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 7:15 PM CST). Primetime DFS players get a full-blown track meet with the Bengals sitting as a 6-point road favorite. Joe Burrow is carving up defenses to the tune of 30.9 points per game (3rd in the NFL) and 298.9 passing yards per game, turning every Bengals drive into a potential slate-breaker. Capturing Cincinnati's relentless touchdown upside in your Captain slot while leveraging Washington's desperation pace on the other side to bury the field.

In a six-player Showdown build under a $60,000 salary cap, playing down the middle is a death sentence in large-field tournaments. You need ceiling concentration in the MVP slot paired with high-leverage FLEX pieces that tell a cohesive game story. Rather than forcing a fragile 5-1 Bengals onslaught that dies the second Washington keeps pace, a 4-2 Bengals-heavy build rides Cincinnati's top-three scoring engine while weaponizing Daniels and the Commanders pass catchers if this turns into a fourth-quarter shootout.

MVP (1.5x Points): Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks on the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Touches every passing score in the slate's most explosive offense and locks in the highest floor-ceiling combo on the board.

FLEX 1: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) reacts after catching a deep pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alpha target hog and slate-breaking deep threat stapled directly to your Captain.

FLEX 2: Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) walks on the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perimeter mismatch and red-zone bully who absorbs extra target share.

FLEX 3: Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

Nov 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) walks on the field following a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Workhorse back who is a constant 30-point-per-game threat with built-in goal-line and checkdown equity.

FLEX 4: Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on after a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dual-threat cheat code whose rushing floor and fourth-quarter catch-up volume keeps him live even in a blowout loss.

FLEX 5: Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) scores a touchdown during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington's alpha target earner could capitalize on negative-script dropbacks.

MVP/Captain Selection: Joe Burrow

Don't overthink the Captain spot when Burrow is playing at an MVP level. Entering Week 11, he has torched opposing secondaries for 2,795 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns, while powering a Cincinnati offense averaging 30.9 points and 298.9 passing yards per game. In single-game DFS, quarterbacks who routinely hang three-plus touchdowns and threaten 300 yards gives you the cleanest route to a slate-winning 1.5x multiplier.

JOE BURROW IS MAKING HIS MVP CASE 😤 pic.twitter.com/3pUJMVfZ22 — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) November 16, 2026

Ja'Marr Chase is the obvious leverage pivot at MVP if you want to bet on concentrated yardage and multi-score eruption, while Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels could flip the script if Washington can control time of possession and tempo.

Ja'Marr Chase Weeks 1-7: 16.2 FPTS per game



Ja'Marr Chase Weeks 8-10: 32.2 FPTS per game pic.twitter.com/3F8vMAZumg — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) November 19, 2026

is Joe Burrow + Ja'Marr Chase the greatest QB + WR duo in fantasy history? — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 16, 2026

Running Back Breakdown

Chase Brown (CIN): Leading a Cincinnati attack that lives in the red zone (entering Week 11 with 441 rushing yards), Brown gets the dream setup of a road favorite expected to put up points in bunches. He isn't a between-the -tackles grinder, but his red-zone touches and rhythmic checkdowns from Burrow gives him multi-touchdown upside without needing 25 carries.

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands off the ball to halfback Chase Brown (30) during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Commanders Backfield (Jacory Croskey-Merritt/ Rachaad White/Austin Ekeler): Washington's running back room is a disaster with Croskey-Merritt (groin) and White (heel) banged up alongside Ekeler. Cincinnati's run defense can be exploited if Washington commits to keeping Burrow on the sideline, turning whichever Commanders back gets a clean bill of health at into a prime low-rostered tournament pivot.

Wide Receiver Breakdown

Ja'Marr Chase (CIN): Chase doesn't just lead the Bengals' receiving room (878 yards receiving yards, 64 receptions, and 7 receiving touchdowns entering Week 11), he dictates defensive coverage on every snap. With elite target share, heavy air yards, and primary red-zone looks, leaving the Burrow-Chase stack out of a 53.5-total FanDuel Showdown lineup is similar to playing with fire.

Tee Higgins (CIN): When defenses sell out to bracket Chase, Higgins punishes single coverage down the sideline. With Cincinnati throwing aggressively, Higgins target floor and touchdown equity spike.

Stefon Diggs (WAS): As Washington's clear No.1 pass catcher (386 receiving yards, 36 receptions, and 6 receiving touchdowns entering Week 11), Diggs is the primary beneficiary if the Bengals jump out early and forces Daniels into 40-plus dropbacks. He commands the short-to-intermediate chain-moving volume and red-zone targets needed to pay off a FLEX spot.

Value Plays

Jamming Burrow, Chase, and Daniels under a $60,000 cap leaves zero room for dead roster spots. Your cheap pieces need real snap counts, red-zone scheming, or injury-driven volume.

Secondary Bengals Pass Catchers & Tight Ends: When a team averages nearly 31 points per game, low-salaried tight ends and rotational receivers are able to sneak free on play-action near the goal-line at single-digit ownership.

Value Commanders Skill Players (Chig Okonkwo or an active depth RB/WR): If Washington's injury report rules out key skill players, minimum-priced pass catchers or backup runners stepping into full-time snaps gives you immediate salary relief while preserving your Daniels correlation.

Kickers vs. D/ST in High-Total Games: In a 53.5-point environment, rostering a defense is hoping for a miracle pick-six while praying they don't get shredded for negative points. Attack skill-position touchdown first, and if you need a final budget filler, target a kicker attached to Cincinnati's red-zone volume.

Lineup Strategy

The six-man roster is engineered to win large-field tournaments by leaning into correlated scoring rather than single random players.

Double-Stack the Juggernaut: Burrow at MVP with Chase and Higgins guarantees that every big Bengals passing play compounds across half your lineup.

Cover the Ground Game: Adding Brown protects your Bengals stack against rushing touchdowns inside the five-yard line while locking in steady touch volume.

Force the Shootout Bring-Back: Daniels and Diggs turn Cincinnati's success into Washington's fuel. The faster Burrow puts points on the board, the more Daniels has to drop back, scramble, and feed Diggs, giving your lineup massive fourth-quarter ceiling regardless of who covers the spread.

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

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