Fantasy Football RB1 Debate: Josh Jacobs Vs. Javonte Williams

Running backs frequently offer reliable fantasy football production in both PPR and non-PPR formats. Whether it comes from consistent rushing numbers or immense pass-catching upside, the running back position always boasts top finishes among fantasy scoring, with stars like Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs accounting for three top-five finishes a season ago.

Entering the 2026 NFL season, Javonte Williams and Josh Jacobs are slated to close the year as two of the NFC’s top backs. Williams broke out for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, while Josh Jacobs carved out yet another 1,200-scrimage yard campaign in his second season with the Green Bay Packers.

Both star backs are poised to shine in 2026, but who presents the better fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season?

The Case For Javonte Williams

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after a touchdown during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a turbulent tenure with the Denver Broncos, Williams burst onto the scene in one of the best offenses in the NFL last year. He posted career-highs in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and yards-per-carry, racking up 252 rushes for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns, closing the year as RB12.

Williams offers less receiving upside than some PPR managers may prefer, but his production as a rusher behind one of the league’s top offensive lines is undeniable. Currently sitting at RB16 in current ADP projections, Williams presents both reliable contributions and valuable draft positioning coming into the 2026 season.

The Case For Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) on Sunday, October 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Jacobs was ultimately unable to match the production of his stellar 2024 campaign, but sustained solid fantasy output with flashes of receiving upside in Green Bay’s offense. The three-time Pro Bowler carved out 929 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns over 234 carries, adding 36 catches for 282 yards and a 14th score in the passing game.

Entering the new season, Jacobs projects to enjoy a solid bounce-back campaign behind a reworked offensive line, which will elevate his outlook entering the year. I’d expect Jacobs to return to 1,000-yard form in 2026, while sustaining notable pass-catching volume in a new-look Packers offense.

The Verdict: Jacobs In PPR, Williams In Non-PPR

Jun 16, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monitoring touchdown production and pass-catching ability, I’m going to pick Jacobs over Williams for the 2026 season. Even in a down year by his standards, Jacobs posted an RB13 finish in PPR a season ago, with an elevated ceiling considering the team’s losses at both wide receiver and running back. Both running backs are in for massive 2026 campaigns, but I feel more confident in picking Jacobs in PPR. Otherwise, I’d feel great about landing Williams over Jacobs in non-PPR leagues.

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