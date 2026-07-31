Bijan Robinson, Drake London Headline Atlanta Falcons 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the NFC’s most intriguing teams coming into the 2026 NFL season. The Falcons boast some of the top players over several positions, with stars like Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts set to produce in a big way this season. Still, quarterback concerns cloud the offense in the early parts of training camp, and could hamper the ceiling of some of fantasy football’s top contributors.

Robinson closed the 2025 fantasy season ranked as RB2 among PPR leagues, London as WR19, and Pitts as TE2, though the offense ranked just 24th in the NFL in scoring. Let’s take a deep dive into the team’s fantasy outlook following recent reports out of Falcons’ training camp:

Quarterback

Jun 16, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in action on the field during Minicamp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Penix Jr. has seemingly taken the lead in Atlanta’s quarterback battle following a recent injury to Tua Tagovailoa that could keep him sidelined during a crucial stretch in camp. Penix, who is dealing with injuries himself to start camp, struggled at times in his sophomore campaign, dealing with a knee injury that limited him to just nine games. He completed just over 60% of his passes for 1,982 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, racking up a 10th touchdown on the ground. A lack of high-end play at quarterback has hampered the offense over recent seasons, with Penix looking to answer the call and create distance in the looming quarterback battle.

#Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa has a minor injury that has flared up, and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) isn’t ready yet for full-team work, so UDFA QB Jack Strand is QB1 and will take the first-team reps today to start training camp. pic.twitter.com/syR2SZ0kTN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 29, 2026

Running Back

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s not much deep analysis required for this spot. Headlined by Robinson, the Falcons boast one of the top running back groups in the league, a unit that offers plenty of fantasy upside for the upcoming season. Robinson will be one of the top five players to fall off fantasy draft boards, with veteran Brian Robinson Jr. set to back up the 2025 first-team All-Pro selection. Robinson offers quality depth behind the superstar, and could carve out modest fantasy production during the 2026 season. He racked up 400 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and eclipsed double-digit scoring margins in PPR in Weeks 9 and 10.

Wide Receiver

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

London missed extended time for the first time in his career in 2025, missing five games in an overall encouraging campaign. He averaged a career-high 76.6 yards per game a season ago and projects to build on that trend this season. With sustained availability, he projects to post a top-15 finish at wide receiver in PPR. Behind London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus will battle for the WR2 spot, with highly touted rookie Zachariah Brand looking to carve out a consistent role in year one. The group offers solid versatility, and could help Penix break out with consistent output in 2026.

Tight End

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A late season surge propelled Kyle Pitts near the top of tight end rankings to close the 2025 fantasy season. After facing several seasons of negative narratives, the former No. 4 overall pick broke out with his best season since his historic rookie campaign. Pitts finished the year ranked as the No. 2 tight end in PPR, and is on track to sustain his trends of production in 2026. Alongside London, he’s slated to be one of Penix’s top targets in the passing game, and sets a safe floor for fantasy output entering draft season. Veteran Austin Hooper is a quality hand-cuff in case of injury, but offers minimal fantasy outlook to open the year.

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