Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 3: Target Chuba Hubbard Against the Browns

Chalk plays are inevitably going to hit on most NFL DFS slates, and Week 3 isn’t an exception. At the same time, it’s helpful to mix in players who may go overlooked to differentiate your lineups from the field.

Based on players’ salaries and matchups on FanDuel and DraftKings, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 3.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise.

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers ($7,600 FD/$5,600 DK) at CLE

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only Josh Allen has produced more DraftKings points per game (39.7) than Bryce Young (29.8) on the Week 3 main slate. Young is currently posting the sixth-most adjusted EPA/play (0.31) and fifth-highest completion percentage (CPOE; +9.1%) among QBs this season.

Bryce Young ranks this season



Pass TD t-1st

Pass Yards 2nd

Pass Rating 5th

Yards/Att 3rd

ADOT t-3rd pic.twitter.com/8TrDybCRBk — PFF (@PFF) September 20, 2026

After ranking 21st in neutral pass rate (50.2%) last year, the Carolina Panthers are trusting Young even more this year, sitting at 3rd in neutral pass rate (61.5%).

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets ($7,100 FD/$6,400 DK) at DET

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates during a game against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium, Sep 20, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the better fantasy football environments in Week 3 features the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. While everyone understandably focuses on the QBs and WRs in this game, Breece Hall may go overlooked.

3rd and BREECE HALL 🔥



GBvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GUEByypkfM — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

In addition to Detroit’s defense ranking 31st in rushing EPA (0.15) and 26th in rushing success rate (46.2%), Hall has the 3rd-most yards per route run (2.72) among RBs with 10-plus rushing attempts.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers ($6,700 FD/$6,100 DK) at CLE

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chuba Hubbard remains an underrated option in NFL DFS, and he now has less competition for touches with Jonathon Brooks being placed on injured reserve. Hubbard is the only healthy Panthers RB who has a red-zone touch this season, and he’s hauled in two receiving touchdowns.

Chuba Hubbard gets six on the board for the Panthers!



CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/d6bQZxQQl8 — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

Along with Carolina being favored on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, the Browns’ defense is 23rd in rush EPA (-0.02) and 30th in rushing success rate (49.0%) allowed.

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions ($6,600 FD/$5,400 DK) vs. NYJ

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (1) during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone who has rostered Jameson Williams in fantasy football or DFS in the first two weeks of the season has undoubtedly gotten burned. That being said, I’m prepared to be burned again in Week 3 against the New York Jets!

Besides the Lions playing at home on Sunday, Williams is tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the highest route rate (97.6%) in Detroit’s offense, and he has the 19th-highest average depth of target (13.8) among WRs with 10-plus targets.

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Los Angeles Chargers ($5,000 FD/$3,500 DK) at BUF

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden (86) runs after the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both David Njoku and Charlie Kolar are sidelined for the Los Angeles Chargers entering Week 3, paving the way for Oronde Gadsden II to handle an expanded role. With the Chargers being decent-sized underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Gadsden’s receiving skill set can be utilized more.

As a rookie last season, Gadsden led TEs with 50-plus targets in yards per reception (13.6) and ranked 11th in yards per route run (1.66). On top of that, the Bills are quietly 28th in dropback EPA (0.30) and 30th in dropback success rate (54.3%) allowed to begin the season.