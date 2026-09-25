Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 3: Target Chuba Hubbard Against the Browns
Chalk plays are inevitably going to hit on most NFL DFS slates, and Week 3 isn’t an exception. At the same time, it’s helpful to mix in players who may go overlooked to differentiate your lineups from the field.
Based on players’ salaries and matchups on FanDuel and DraftKings, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 3.
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise.
Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers ($7,600 FD/$5,600 DK) at CLE
Only Josh Allen has produced more DraftKings points per game (39.7) than Bryce Young (29.8) on the Week 3 main slate. Young is currently posting the sixth-most adjusted EPA/play (0.31) and fifth-highest completion percentage (CPOE; +9.1%) among QBs this season.
After ranking 21st in neutral pass rate (50.2%) last year, the Carolina Panthers are trusting Young even more this year, sitting at 3rd in neutral pass rate (61.5%).
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets ($7,100 FD/$6,400 DK) at DET
One of the better fantasy football environments in Week 3 features the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. While everyone understandably focuses on the QBs and WRs in this game, Breece Hall may go overlooked.
In addition to Detroit’s defense ranking 31st in rushing EPA (0.15) and 26th in rushing success rate (46.2%), Hall has the 3rd-most yards per route run (2.72) among RBs with 10-plus rushing attempts.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers ($6,700 FD/$6,100 DK) at CLE
Chuba Hubbard remains an underrated option in NFL DFS, and he now has less competition for touches with Jonathon Brooks being placed on injured reserve. Hubbard is the only healthy Panthers RB who has a red-zone touch this season, and he’s hauled in two receiving touchdowns.
Along with Carolina being favored on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, the Browns’ defense is 23rd in rush EPA (-0.02) and 30th in rushing success rate (49.0%) allowed.
Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions ($6,600 FD/$5,400 DK) vs. NYJ
Everyone who has rostered Jameson Williams in fantasy football or DFS in the first two weeks of the season has undoubtedly gotten burned. That being said, I’m prepared to be burned again in Week 3 against the New York Jets!
Besides the Lions playing at home on Sunday, Williams is tied with Amon-Ra St. Brown for the highest route rate (97.6%) in Detroit’s offense, and he has the 19th-highest average depth of target (13.8) among WRs with 10-plus targets.
Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Los Angeles Chargers ($5,000 FD/$3,500 DK) at BUF
Both David Njoku and Charlie Kolar are sidelined for the Los Angeles Chargers entering Week 3, paving the way for Oronde Gadsden II to handle an expanded role. With the Chargers being decent-sized underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Gadsden’s receiving skill set can be utilized more.
As a rookie last season, Gadsden led TEs with 50-plus targets in yards per reception (13.6) and ranked 11th in yards per route run (1.66). On top of that, the Bills are quietly 28th in dropback EPA (0.30) and 30th in dropback success rate (54.3%) allowed to begin the season.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin