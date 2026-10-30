Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 8: Target Blake Corum Against the Chargers

The Week 8 NFL DFS main slate features a handful of enticing matchups, but no game carries a higher total than the much-anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. With the high-salary options in the Ravens-Bills clash projecting well, which players should we target to differentiate our NFL DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel?

Based on players’ salaries and matchups on FanDuel and DraftKings, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 8.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Offensive and defensive EPA and success rate metrics are courtesy of rbsdm.com .

Geno Smith, QB, New York Jets ($7,000 FD/$5,200 DK) vs. LV

New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Jacoby Brissett ($7,100 FD/$5,700 DK) stands out as a salary-saving option at QB against the Dallas Cowboys, Geno Smith also has a favorable Week 8 matchup. Smith will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who are 25th in dropback EPA (0.14) and 29th in dropback success rate allowed (51.1%).

Additionally, the Raiders’ defense is giving up the seventh-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (+2.9).

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($7,400 FD/$6,600 DK) vs. CLE

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) makes a tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) during the second quarter at Stade de France. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Touchdowns are the only thing lacking for Jaylen Warren, who has eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards in four of his last five starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although the Cleveland Browns have been a formidable run defense, they just coughed up 38.0 FanDuel points and 39.5 DraftKings points to Tony Pollard in Week 7.

Most games with 125+ scrimmage yards this season



Jaylen Warren 4

Kenneth Walker 4

James Cook 3

Jahmyr Gibbs 3

Bijan Robinson 3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3 pic.twitter.com/aUKTanh9HJ — PFF (@PFF) October 25, 2026

Warren is logging the second-most yards per attempt (5.5), the third-most yards after contact per attempt (3.68), and the fourth-most missed tackles forced (25) among the 15 RBs with 100-plus attempts this season.

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams ($5,500 FD/$5,000 DK) vs. LAC

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite sharing the Los Angeles Rams’ backfield with Kyren Williams, Blake Corum has contributed double-digit points on FanDuel and DraftKings in three straight games. With the Rams operating as home favorites in Week 8 against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, expect Corum to remain involved.

Blake Corum is heating up 🔥



Weeks 1-4: 5.6 FPTS per game

Weeks 5-7: 15.8 FPTS per game pic.twitter.com/lbV7sKdRBv — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 27, 2026

Entering Week 8, the Chargers are permitting the fifth-most scheduled-adjusted rushing fantasy points per game to RBs (+3.7).

KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns ($5,800 FD/$4,700 DK) at PIT

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kc Concepcion (1) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie KC Concepcion could have produced his breakout performance in Week 7, producing a season-high 22.2 FanDuel points and 26.2 DraftKings points against the Tennessee Titans. Concepcion's floor is relatively safe with a team-high 21.7% target share, but his ceiling could be heightened if the Browns continue to give him more vertical targets.

KC Concepcion showing off his speed 🏃



CLEvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qZVlUdpPyU — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Concepcion is certainly a better play on DraftKings than FanDuel, given that part of his appeal is his reception volume.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings ($5,200 FD/$4,600 DK) at DET

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a touchdown pass against Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after scoring double-digit points on FanDuel and DraftKings in back-to-back games he’s started and finished, T.J. Hockenson got just a $100 bump in salary on both sites. Next up for Hockenson is a showdown against his former team, the Detroit Lions, who are allowing the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+14.7).

To illustrate how much the Lions have struggled against TEs in 2026, here are the stat lines of the starting TEs they’ve faced so far (ordered by receptions, receiving yards, and receiving TDs): 3-54-1, 7-95-1, 7-105-1, 3-36-0, 9-66-1, 4-48-1.