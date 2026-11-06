Fantasy Football Top 5 Underrated NFL DFS GPP Plays for Week 9: Omar Cooper Jr. is Poised to Bounce Back

Salary-saving QBs and three high-scoring matchups are the primary talking points for the Week 9 NFL DFS main slate. With the majority of the field leaning on the same low-salary QBs, which players should we target to differentiate our NFL DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel?

Based on players’ salaries and matchups on both FanDuel and DraftKings, here are the top five underrated NFL DFS GPP (guaranteed prize pool) plays for Week 9.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Offensive and defensive EPA and success rate metrics are courtesy of rbsdm.com .

Kirk Cousins, QB, Las Vegas Raiders ($6,900 FD/$5,300 DK) at SF

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins is averaging 21.3 FanDuel and DraftKings points per game this season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are road underdogs against a San Francisco 49ers squad that is first in rushing EPA allowed (-0.21). At the same time, the 49ers are permitting the ninth-most schedule-adjusted passing fantasy points per game to QBs (+1.1).

Kirk Cousins vs Jets:



247 YDS

3 TD

0 INT



Leading the NFL in passing touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/Ek2rZtvcAw — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 1, 2026

While there is the risk of Cousins being benched for rookie Fernando Mendoza if this game gets out of hand, the veteran signal-caller is expected to throw plenty in a potential shootout. Spending up at QB or using players like Joe Milton and Geno Smith are also viable ways to get different at the position.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns ($6,700 FD/$5,400 DK) at NO

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) attempts to tackle Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the second quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quinshon Judkins tallied a season-low 5.9 FanDuel points and 6.9 DraftKings points in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a quiet outing, Judkins is in a prime bounce-back spot against a New Orleans Saints defense that is coughing up the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+7.8).

Rostering Judkins gives direct leverage off those who play or stack Shedeur Sanders on Sunday.

Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams ($6,100 FD/$5,100 DK) at WAS

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (24) rushes the ball past the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blake Corum has contributed double-digit points on FanDuel and DraftKings in four straight games, and he continues to see a closer split of the workload with Kyren Williams. While Corum is a much better play on DraftKings, the Washington Commanders are 30th in rushing success rate allowed (48.0%) since Week 5.

PPR fantasy points in the Rams' last four games:



-Blake Corum (60.6)

-Kyren Williams (60.3) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 2, 2026

With Matthew Stafford reportedly dealing with an elbow injury and the Commanders having multiple interior defenders sidelined, Corum should remain heavily involved in Week 9.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets ($5,500 FD/$4,900 DK) at KC

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (11) celebrates after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garrett Wilson has been ruled out for the New York Jets in Week 9, paving the way for both Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. to get more usage. Although I also like Mitchell on both sites, Cooper seemingly has the better matchup on paper against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Over 50 players have done this once, Omar Cooper Jr is the ONLY ONE to do it twice (not to mention an injury stopped him from doing it a third time) pic.twitter.com/e10gbk8JJL — PFF (@PFF) October 26, 2026

The Chiefs are allowing the fifth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (+3.3), compared to the fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to outside WRs (-6.4). Cooper leads the Jets in slot rate (64.4%) this season.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions ($5,700 FD/$5,100 DK) at MIA

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By name alone, Sam LaPorta certainly isn’t an underrated play in Week 9. However, George Kittle, Greg Dulcich, Travis Kelce, and Tyler Warren are shaping up to be the most popular TE plays in NFL DFS this week.

With that in mind, I don’t want to overlook LaPorta against a Miami Dolphins defense that is giving up the eighth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs (+1.5).