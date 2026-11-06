Quinshon Judkins Will Dominate Fantasy for the Next Few Weeks

The Cleveland Browns are looking to avenge last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and star running back Quinshon Judkins will play a crucial role in the game-plan this week. Cleveland is set to go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints, and Judkins is garnering attention as a key contributor for Week 9 fantasy football lineups.

He struggled last week against a dominant Steelers front, tallying just 25 rushing yards over 11 carries, adding two catches for 24 yards in the passing game. The week prior, though, Judkins flashed his fantasy ceiling in a matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

He posted a season-high 96 rushing yards over 17 carries, taking on encouraging workload near the goal line with two rushing touchdowns for the afternoon. Judkins closed Week 7 ranked as RB3 in PPR for the week, notching a 23.4 fantasy points, another season-high mark.

Quinshon Judkins at Titans:



17 CAR

96 YDS

2 TD



His third career game with 2+ rush TD. pic.twitter.com/kQQIKKzNzD — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 25, 2026

I expect Judkins will re-capture this caliber of production against New Orleans, and he's building a case to dominate fantasy football for the next few weeks.

Quinshon Judkins Will See Expanded Role Alongside Shedeur Sanders

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders hands off the ball to Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Browns are pivoting at the quarterback position, with starter Deshaun Watson set to miss Week 9 due to a concussion. Second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders is set to handle the reins under center for Cleveland, which will likely present expanded volume for Judkins and the run game.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson did not practice again Thursday while he remains in concussion protocol; Shedeur Sanders is in line to start Sunday vs. the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2026

Coming into a favorable matchup against New Orleans, an uptick in workload will help Judkins replicate his RB3 finish from Week 7. He's struggled to carve out consistent efficiency, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry so far this season, but an expanded role should remedy such a concern.

Cleveland's offense will feature a steady rushing attack throughout the course of Sunday's game, elevating Judkins' fantasy ceiling heading into a notably favorable matchup.

Saints' Struggles Against the Run Bolsters Judkins' Outlook

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey attempts to tackle Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints come into Week 9 with one of the worst defensive fronts in the NFL so far this season. New Orleans' defense ranks 29th against the run through the team's 2-5 start, letting up 150 rushing yards to opposing offenses in three of the team's last four games. In addition to the yardage numbers, only two teams have allowed more rushing touchdowns than the Saints this season.

After New Orleans, Cleveland will look ahead to a stretch with matchups against Houston, Las Vegas and Cincinnati, further bolstering Judkins' outlook going forward.

Judkins Set To Boom Heading Into Favorable Stretch

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins celebrates during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Judkins could build significant momentum during Cleveland's Week 9 clash, as the team gears up for a favorable stretch of fantasy matchups for Judkins and the offense as a whole. The Browns move on to face the Houston Texans next week, but following matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals drastically elevates the star back's ceiling.

Las Vegas enters its respective Week 9 matchup ranked 31st in run defense, while Cincinnati is ranked as the No. 20 unit against the run. Houston will present a tough matchup, but has struggled at times against the run, allowing 294 rushing yards over its last two games.

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