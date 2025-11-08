Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Week 10 Top Matchups to Watch: Sam Darnold vs Cardinals Plus 5 More

These matchups provide great storylines and intriguing fantasy football value to watch out for in Week 10 of the NFL Season.

Thomas Carelli

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) leaves the field after the win against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) leaves the field after the win against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL storylines hit the world of Fantasy Football on a weekly basis. We decipher which matchups carry intrigue, advantages, and disadvantages. These are matchups to watch and matchups that will show up on the RedZone Channel. It can be a Quarterback versus a Secondary, Running Back versus Run Stop, and much more. As we approach a Sunday full of football, these are some of these internal matchups to watch out for.

Lamar Jackson vs Brian Flores' Vikings Defense

The Vikings defense is one that relies on heavy pressure and blitz rates. This is a scheme that wins on the front end. If they fail, so does their coverage. This game favors Jackson for that reason. Of all NFL Quarterbacks, nobody rates higher while under pressure than Jackson (136.7 RTG).

Drake Maye vs Todd Bowles Buccaneers Defense

Bowles is always talked as a top defensive mind in the NFL. He will mix it up and send mixed signals to opposing Quarterbacks. Maye is not a rookie, but he is close to it. Bowles is 11-6 versus rookies. Take that for what it is worth.

Maye is without Kayshon Boutte — his deep threat. He must work to Kyle Williams after Diggs and Hollins. I would expect Maye to fare just fine this week, but it is worth knowing.

Jaxson Dart/Caleb Williams vs The Snowy Weather

This has potential to be the highest scoring matchup of the week. The weather may stop that from happening. We have snow in the weather, but is really looks to be more of a wintry mix. This will affect the kicking and force aggressive play-calling.

If we see higher run rates, it further backs up our deep-sleeper outlook of Devin Singletary and our DFS upside of Kyle Monangai.

James Cook vs Dolphins Run Stop

Cook has been on the injury report all week, but he has been adamant that he is ready to roll. That will put Cook into a highly favorable matchup versus the Dolphins. Miami stands 27th versus opposing Running Backs. The Bills are the 1st ranked rushing team in the NFL with 162 Yards per Game.

Sam Darnold vs Cardinals Secondary

The Cardinals have been elite in coverage. They are a Top-10 unit versus the Wide Receiver and have permitted (4) Touchdowns all year to the position.

On the other hand, no Quarterback is rated higher, per PFF, than Sam Darnold. No Wide Receiver has more yards and targets than Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Matthew Stafford vs 49ers Defense

Stafford played the 49ers just five weeks ago and he threw for 380 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. Can he repeat? Stafford has a TD:INT ratio of 21:2 and chases the MVP. I would trust that Nacua and Adams can repeat a great performance.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/DFS