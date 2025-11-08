Fantasy Football Week 10 Top Matchups to Watch: Sam Darnold vs Cardinals Plus 5 More
NFL storylines hit the world of Fantasy Football on a weekly basis. We decipher which matchups carry intrigue, advantages, and disadvantages. These are matchups to watch and matchups that will show up on the RedZone Channel. It can be a Quarterback versus a Secondary, Running Back versus Run Stop, and much more. As we approach a Sunday full of football, these are some of these internal matchups to watch out for.
Lamar Jackson vs Brian Flores' Vikings Defense
The Vikings defense is one that relies on heavy pressure and blitz rates. This is a scheme that wins on the front end. If they fail, so does their coverage. This game favors Jackson for that reason. Of all NFL Quarterbacks, nobody rates higher while under pressure than Jackson (136.7 RTG).
Drake Maye vs Todd Bowles Buccaneers Defense
Bowles is always talked as a top defensive mind in the NFL. He will mix it up and send mixed signals to opposing Quarterbacks. Maye is not a rookie, but he is close to it. Bowles is 11-6 versus rookies. Take that for what it is worth.
Maye is without Kayshon Boutte — his deep threat. He must work to Kyle Williams after Diggs and Hollins. I would expect Maye to fare just fine this week, but it is worth knowing.
Jaxson Dart/Caleb Williams vs The Snowy Weather
This has potential to be the highest scoring matchup of the week. The weather may stop that from happening. We have snow in the weather, but is really looks to be more of a wintry mix. This will affect the kicking and force aggressive play-calling.
If we see higher run rates, it further backs up our deep-sleeper outlook of Devin Singletary and our DFS upside of Kyle Monangai.
James Cook vs Dolphins Run Stop
Cook has been on the injury report all week, but he has been adamant that he is ready to roll. That will put Cook into a highly favorable matchup versus the Dolphins. Miami stands 27th versus opposing Running Backs. The Bills are the 1st ranked rushing team in the NFL with 162 Yards per Game.
Sam Darnold vs Cardinals Secondary
The Cardinals have been elite in coverage. They are a Top-10 unit versus the Wide Receiver and have permitted (4) Touchdowns all year to the position.
On the other hand, no Quarterback is rated higher, per PFF, than Sam Darnold. No Wide Receiver has more yards and targets than Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Matthew Stafford vs 49ers Defense
Stafford played the 49ers just five weeks ago and he threw for 380 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. Can he repeat? Stafford has a TD:INT ratio of 21:2 and chases the MVP. I would trust that Nacua and Adams can repeat a great performance.