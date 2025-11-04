Sam Darnold and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 10
Nine weeks into the NFL season, most managers have their established starters at the quarterback position in fantasy football.
But with bye weeks in full swing, including the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott managers may be seeking replacements. Week 10 offers several favorable matchups and sneaky upside plays, and picking the right QB could be the edge that swings your matchup.
Below are several options to weigh with analysis on each:
Caleb Williams (Bears) vs. Giants
Williams has become a weekly starter this season due to his success and some favorable matchups. The latter continues in Week 10 and should contribute to another solid fantasy outing. Williams finished as QB1 in Week 9, as he totaled 38.7 points. He threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for another 53 and even caught two passes for 22 yards and a score. While his usage as a receiver likely isn’t sustainable, he will have plenty of opportunities in the air and on the ground vs. the Giants at home. New York allows the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per game this season. It also allows the seventh-most passing yards and fifth-most rushing yards to signal callers overall.
Jared Goff (Lions) @ Commanders
Fantasy-wise, Goff has been hit or miss this season. He has scored under 13 in four outings, but is being carried by a 33.96 outing back in Week 2. Goff is coming off a solid fantasy outing, where he scored 19.36 points against the Vikings despite the team’s loss. However, in Week 10, Goff is primed for one of his biggest performances of the year. Washington allows the fourth-most passing yards per game and just lost Marshon Lattimore. The Commanders also give up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to QBs. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta should feast against Washington’s secondary. This puts Goff in high-end QB2 territory.
Matthew Stafford (Rams) @ 49ers
Stafford is legitimately an MVP candidate. The 37-year-old is first in passing touchdowns (21) and has thrown just two interceptions. He’s thrown for multiple touchdowns in all but two games this season and has nine TDs and zero ints over his last two games. Stafford matches up against the 49ers in Week 10, the Rams’ NFC West rival. Both teams played each other in Week 5, and Stafford passed for a season-high 389 yards and three touchdowns. The 49ers are one of the NFL's most injured defensive units and have struggled to hang in coverage due to a weak pass rush. Their secondary will have a tough time containing Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Stafford with Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams out for the season.
Sam Darnold (Seahawks) vs. Cardinals
On paper, Darnold’s matchup vs. the Cardinals looks like a challenging one. Arizona ranks among the top 10 in terms of fewest fantasy points allowed per game to signal callers. However, it still ranks among the top 10 in passing yards allowed per game (231.8), and starting cornerback Max Melton may miss the team’s game this week with a concussion. Darnold is playing the best football of his career and is coming off a 330-yard, four-touchdown performance on Sunday night. His efficiency was off the charts, as he had more TDs than incompletions (3). Don’t let the matchup fool you. Start Darnold on his hot streak at home vs. the Cardinals.