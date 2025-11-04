Sam Darnold and 3 More Quarterbacks to Start in Fantasy Football for Week 10

In NFL history, 4 QBs have done the following over their team's first 8 games of a season:



completed 70% of passes

thrown for 2000+ yards

thrown for 15+ TDs

taken fewer than 10 sacks



Those QBs are Tom Brady (2007), Peyton Manning (2009), Drew Brees (2018) & Sam Darnold (2025). pic.twitter.com/6rqP1iYXHk