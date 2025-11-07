Best Week 10 DFS Lineup Stacks: Pair Caleb Williams with this Deep-Sleeper Receiver
If you decide the stacks any of these five quarterback/receiver duos, you have the opportunity to double up on high output. Have you ever played blackjack and double on split face cards? Sort of the same concept. In a favorable matchup for a quarterback, it is likely that he will have a pass-catcher thrive with him. It is common DFS strategy. These are the five best duos with high-output probabilities in Week 10.
Caleb Williams/Rome Odunze OR Olamide Zaccheaus
The Bears imply to score over 25 Points in this game. They score 26.9 Points per Game while the Giants allow 27.7 Points per Game. Defensively, the Giants are 26th versus Quarterbacks and 26th versus Wide Receivers. Odunze and Zacchaeus both have (8) Red Zone Targets on the season.
Jaxson Dart/Theo Johnson
These two have been like peanut butter and jelly. Forget about how good Johnson is, they mesh together and that is all we need to know. Johnson is 5th in the NFL in Tight End Red Zone Targets, trailing Trey McBride, Jake Ferguson, Tucker Kraft, and Tyler Warren. Johnson is in elite company here.
The Bears are moderate versus tight ends, but the position tends to be very tightly knit in the middle of the standings. Ten teams allow within 0.9 Fantasy Points per Game of each other. A volume play, such as Johnson, can have a great game. The Giants also expect to chase a passing game script, especially without Skattebo lining up.
Josh Allen/Dalton Kincaid
The Bills operate a run-heavy, east-to-west scheme on offense. This makes it difficult to stack vertical threats such as Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer. It makes it easier to stack Khalil Shakir and our man of the week, Dalton Kincaid.
The Bills often break Kincaid into the flat to run for big YAC. He is arguably the number one target for Allen. The Dolphins happen to be 27th versus Tight Ends, providing further upside.
Matthew Stafford/Davante Adams
Davante Adams is a King of the Red Zone. Check out his Red Zone output here.
We could also stack Puka Nacua, but he is fringing on unplayable territory given his high weekly salary. Adams has output very close to Nacua, and even better in the half-PPR FanDuel format.
Adams is matchup proof, but if we are speaking matchups, the 49ers have struggled against the Rams. They let Stafford go wild for 389 Yards a month ago while he has a TD:INT ratio of 21:2 in his MVP chase.
Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St. Brown
Costly, but effective. St. Brown is the King of Fantasy Football. He is the WR1 and plans to keep looking forward. St. Brown has (8) Touchdowns on the season.
The Commanders stand 28th versus Wide Receivers. They also have now lost their CB1 in Marshon Lattimore. This is a Pros versus Joes type of matchup. If I took any Wide Receiver in the NFL to score 2+ Touchdowns, by no surprise, it is St. Brown off of the bye week.