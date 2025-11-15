Fantasy Football Week 11 Deep-Sleepers Featuring Sean Tucker and 4 Others
If you are scrambling to fill a roster spot, you have come to the right place. Each and every week, I analyze the full board of the NFL games and decipher where opportunity presents itself. This comes from a combination of positional matchups and team injuries, for the most part. Week 11 appears to be providing us with fresh, new upside among some newly upgraded athletes. These are five sleepers to consider using in Week 11.
Geno Smith, QB - Raiders (Vs Cowboys) - 6% Rostered
The Cowboys have been an abysmal unit all year long when it comes to their coverage. No improvement has been shown as they are allowing over (29) Points per Game to Quarterbacks. This includes 271.8 Yards per Game and 2.4 Touchdowns per Game.
I would look to see Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker get heavily involved. Michael Mayer, Tyler Lockett, and others also have good upside, especially for a DFS Showdown slate.
Sean Tucker, RB - Buccaneers (@ Bills) - 26% Rostered
Tucker has seemed to dip into the workload of Rachaad White. 3.7 Yards per Carry is nothing to rave about and that is what White it putting out. Tucker, on the other hand, is averaging 4.0 Yards per Carry. It is not much better, but when a team is struggling, they tend to experiment.
Tucker has (21) Attempts over his last two games. In Week 10, Tucker went 9-for-53 (5.7 Yards per Carry). It is trending that this backfield may begin to favor the hot hand, in which that player trends to be Tucker. The Bills are 27th versus Running Backs.
Tyler Lockett, WR - Raiders (Vs Cowboys) - 4% Rostered
Lockett re-joined Pete Carroll just a couple weeks ago. Given his familiarity, it was no suprise to see Lockett become immediately involved. He is 33 years old, but they can use him, especially post-Jakobi Meyers trade.
Lockett played 57% of snaps in his Raiders debut. He has since had 11 more days to get up to speed and will likely see a full snap-load, up above 70%. Given that Lockett had (7) Targets in his first game, his upside is tremendous.
Jalen Nailor, WR - Vikings (Vs Bears) - 3% Rostered
He may be the WR3, but he seems to be very productive in that role. TJ Hockenson has also struggled a bit this season, where Nailor is a big part of that reason.
The Bears are the 30th ranked unit versus Wide Receivers. By all accounts, they are very bad. Nailor may be the third option, but this matchup can probably support him. The Vikings do have all three Wide Receivers with 9+ Red Zone Targets.
Pat Freiermuth, TE - Steelers (Vs Bengals) - 9% Rostered
No unit has been nearly as bad as the Bengals versus the Tight End. They are comfortably ranked 32nd in that metric.
Two NFL teams use the Tight End at a very heavy rate — the Browns and the Steelers. Good old hard-nose football. Freiermuth is the TE1 on the Steelers, as so he has the greatest value.
Freiermuth has an 11% Target Share, but he does also have (3) Touchdowns, second best on the team. We would imagine that he could boom more likely that he would bust this week.