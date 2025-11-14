Perfect Week 11 FanDuel Lineup Projects Huge Weeks for Josh Jacobs, George Kittle
We are about 60% the way through the NFL regular season. November is the month where real teams show up and the frauds present themselves. It tends to be the turning point in the season. We will take this into account as we analyze the Week 11 Sunday Slate of games. We see some great matchups, including the Seahawks-Rams, as well as some potential blowouts, such as the Ravens-Browns. What do you say we dive into the DFS slate?
Best Quarterback Picks
Josh Allen is always a safe pick to make. He travels to Tampa Bay, but he may fare just fine despite facing Todd Bowles' defense. Allen has failed to mark 20+ points only twice this season.
Lamar Jackson has historically torched the Browns. However, he may play this game limited with his knee, perhaps limiting his rushing upside. He put up 26.3 points in his Week 2 game versus Cleveland.
Caleb Williams has flipped the script over recent weeks, seemingly playing better and better football. He is averaging 2.5x of his Week 11 salary. The Vikings, as per our WR/CB matchups, are abysmal versus Wide Receivers, and that is where this offense does their dirty work.
JJ McCarthy faces the 31st ranked defense versus Wide Receivers. The Vikings happen to also pass the ball on about 65% of their Red Zone plays.
Aaron Rodgers takes on the 30th ranked Bengals coverage. The Steelers are very pass heavy as we project a breakout game for DK Metcalf. It helps that they play a rowdy home game at Acrisure Stadium.
Tournament Quarterback Picks
- Caleb Williams $7,700
- Aaron Rodgers $7,300
- JJ McCarthy $6,800
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Josh Allen $9,000
- Lamar Jackson $8,600
Best Running Back Picks
Christian McCaffrey is averaging a whopping 5.4 Red Zone Touches per Game. This implies that he is very likely to score multiple times in any game. He travels to Arizona to face a 19th ranked run stop, but the Cardinals happen to be injured a bit in their secondary. McCaffrey is Top-10 in Receptions, including all players.
Josh Jacobs is the number two running back in our Week 11 Red Zone Report. He has (10) Touchdowns on the season while the Giants rank 31st versus Running Backs.
RJ Harvey offers an attractive price of $5,800 this week. This is a steal considering his high projected workload with JK Dobbins out. The Chiefs are a top-tiered defense, but volume can be king for Harvey. He will be the likeliest Bronco to score this week, over 50%.
D'Andre Swift is back to being the starter for the Bears 2nd ranked rushing attack. Swift has not been outnsapped in the Red Zone at any point this season by Kyle Monangai, and Swift did return to a 62% snap share in Week 10. The Vikings are mid-tier versus the run, and this game could become a shootout.
As for any others options, Running Backs seem to run thin in high-upside scenarios this week. Referring to our Red Zone Report would show the players with high chances to score on any given week. Those players are ideal.
View our Week 11 Red Zone Report
Tournament Running Back Picks
- D'Andre Swift $6,900
- Woody Marks $6,300
- RJ Harvey $5,800
- Tyler Allgeier $5,700
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Christian McCaffrey $10,000
- Josh Jacobs $9,100
Best Wide Receiver Picks
Ja'Marr Chase is a no-brainer at the top of this slate. Pittsburgh is 31st versus Wide Receivers and Chase has 15+ points in each of his last four games, highlighted by (23) Targets in Week 8, against Pittsburgh.
Justin Jefferson offers a favorable matchups versus the abysmal Bears secondary. As our WR/CB matchups discussed, Jefferson is in a high-leverage spot.
Nico Collins saw (6) Red Zone Targets with Davis Mills last week. Mills happens to be back this week and Collins is his very, very hot-route. Tennessee has nobody capable of stopping Collins.
DK Metcalf may play a big role in this game. The Steelers rarely play high-scoring affairs, but this game may prove differently. Metcalf, despite lacking efforts at times, has a mid-20% target share, the same in the Red Zone.
If we like Jefferson, but wish to save money, look to Jordan Addison. He matchup is equally as favorable while each of Jefferson, Addison, and Jalen Nailor have 9+ Red Zone Targets this season.
Jauan Jennings has a notable Red Zone Target Share while facing a dinged up Cardinals secondary. He also retains Brock Purdy.
Tournament Wide Receiver Picks
- DK Metcalf $7,400
- Jordan Addison $6,900
- Jauan Jennings $6,200
- Jalen Nailor $5,600
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Ja'Marr Chase $9,400
- Justin Jefferson $8,600
- Nico Collins $8,300
Best Tight Ends Picks
Trey McBride is always a great option. He is the #1 Red Zone Tight End and he has at least (3) Red Zone Targets in each game with Jacoby Brissett. San Francisco is 18th versus Tight Ends.
George Kittle has played five games this season, yet he is 7/7 in the Red Zone with (3) Touchdowns. This would pace him for a 35% Red Zone Target Share and (6) Touchdowns. The Cardinals are 16th versus Tight Ends.
Oronde Gadsden II was questionable to play, but he is now a full-go. The Jaguars are 31st versus Tight Ends and 23rd overall on defense. Gadsden has 12-of-56 Red Zone Targets on the team, where he has been a relevant player for only about six games.
Colston Loveland is playing as the second pass-catcher on the Bears. As we have stated, this game may become a shootout, which favors Loveland versus the 22nd defense versus this position.
Best Tight Ends Picks
- Trey McBride $7,700
- George Kittle $6,600
- Oronde Gadsden II $6,500
- Colston Loveland $5,200
Defense/Special Teams Picks
The Packers are rewarded with facing Jameis Winston this week. The Giants are 24th in Points per Game, and likely much worse with Winston. Do not buy into the hype, he is not Dart.
The Texans are 5.5 point favorites in a game of a 37.5 point over/under. This means that Tennessee is implied to score 16 points. No team allows more Sacks per Game that the Titans (4.2).
The Falcons should bounce back in their Week 11 rematch against the Panthers. The Falcons are my defensive start of the week.
Best Defense Picks
- Green Bay Packers $5,000
- Houston Texans $4,800
- Atlanta Falcons $3,300