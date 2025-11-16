Fantasy Football Week 11 Key Matchups: Baker Mayfield, Oronde Gadsden II Plus 5 More
The game of football is a game of complexity. It is not as simple as one team versus another. It is a web of internal matchups that vastly impact the eventual outcome. We have Quarterbacks versus the Pass Rush. We have Wide Receivers vs Cornerbacks. We also have Running Games vs Run Stops and much more. Our goal today is to pinpoint high and low leverage matchups that may surge your team to victory, or drown you in the depths of Week 11.
Baker Mayfield vs Bills Secondary
Mayfield is already up against it this week and to make matters worse, he has to travel to Buffalo. The Bills are 4th versus Quarterbacks, allowing 187.2 Passing Yards per Game.
Sam Darnold and Company vs Rams Front Seven
The Seahawks are playing in a very tough spot. The Rams are 6th in Sacks per Game. They will also affect the run game drastically where the Rams are 3rd best in Run Stop Win Rate and 2nd versus Running Backs.
Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty vs Cowboys Defense
This is a beautiful home game for the Raiders on Monday Night. The Cowboys are 32nd verus Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers. They are 29th versus Running Backs. They are actually above average in win rates, so this suggests that Matt Eberflus is calling an awful defense.
The Cowboys do add Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, but this is their first games in town, so do not expect a drastic difference right away.
Ja'Marr Chase vs Steelers Secondary
In their first meeting this year, it did see Flacco as the Bengals Quarterback and it did see (23) Targets to Chase. The Steelers are 29th versus Wide Receivers and 32nd in Yards Allowed per Game to Wide Receivers. As a bonus, the Bengals are exiting the bye week with fresh bodies.
Justin Jefferson vs Bears Secondary
Every single Bears cornerback is allowing >0.30 Fantasy Points per Route Run. This makes them the worst unit in the NFL. There is no excuse for a Jefferson dud other than JJ McCarthy getting pressured, which may actually happen. The Bears are Top-5 in Sacks per Game.
Jake Ferguson vs Raiders
I could really see the Raiders pulling this one off on Monday Night. Ferguson adds to the Cowboys disadvantages. For any criticism the Raiders get, it does not come in their Tight End defense.
The Raider are 4th best versus Tight Ends, having allowed (2) Touchdowns all year long and (41) Yards per Game.
Oronde Gadsden II vs Jaguars
The Jaguars defense has struggled of late. They have been subpar versus the passing game, and worst versus the Tight End. They are 31st versus the position.
Since Gadsden began his full workload in Week 7, he is averaging over (10) Fantasy Points per Game, on par with Trey McBride and Jake Ferguson as the leagues best.