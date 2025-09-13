Fantasy Football Week 2 Deep-Sleepers: Calvin Austin And 4 More Options
Whether you play in a deep fantasy football league, or are looking for cheap DFS sleepers, we have got you covered. I do all the work and you reap the benefits. Deep sleepers that went off in week one included Calvin Austin, Quentin Johnston, Kayshon Boutte, and Juwan Johnson. I can assure you that there will be new names on the list every single week. Here is my list of deep sleeping Week 2 prospects.
Calvin Austin (PIT) vs Seahawks
Aaron Rodgers leveraged his matchup against Brandon Stephens and Michael Carter II last week in typical Rodgers fashion. He found a weak spot and exposed it. Calvin Austin had 6 Targets (Over 20% target share) and reeled in 4 Catches for a Touchdown. In Week 2, Devon Witherspoon is out at the slot corner position, thus leading in 2022 6th Round Pick, Derion Kendrick to cover Calvin Austin. Kendrick is mainly a special teamer and didn't record a single snap in 2024.
Darius Slayton (NYG) vs Cowboys
Wan'Dale Robinson is questionable to play tomororow. Darius Slayton also ran the 2nd most routes of Giants Week 1 pass catchers. With a new contract, he is a solidified starter, and may see some nice work this week. Daron Bland is out, setting up Trevon Diggs to cover Malik Nabers. This puts Slayton up against Kaiir Elam, who is solid, but not elite by any means. This target share could be well over 20%, providing great value in a potential pass-heavy game script.
Cedric Tillman (CLE) vs Ravens
As I stated yesterday in my Week 2 DFS article, the Ravens have been a very soft spot for opposing wide receivers. Josh Allen shredded them for 394 Yards in Week 1, and though Joe Flacco is not Josh Allen, is leaves for optimism in the Browns offense. This Ravens secondary is very volatile, and with the Browns as double-digit underdogs, a pass-heavy game script is in store for Flacco to throw the ball 40+ times This guides starter, Cedric Tillman, into great breakout ability this week. He was on the field for 94% of passing plays last week.
Bhayshal Tuten (JAX) vs Bengals
While his workload is a mystery, he is the solde backup to Travis Etienne Jr following the trade of Tank Bigsby. This is a high-risk play, but if Bhayshal Tuten does work into 20-30% of rushing snaps, one big play could provide massive fantasy football value.
Troy Franklin (DEN) vs Colts
It would not be a surprise at all if Troy Franklin broke into the WR2 role for Broncos, especially following the DeVaughn Vele trade. Franklin is a former college teammate of Bo Nix, and they have meshed quite well. Franklin saw 6 targets last Sunday. Kenny Moore makes for a moderate matchup for Troy Franklin, but as we see week in and week out, all it takes is one play to make a Sunday.