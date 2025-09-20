Fantasy Football Week 3 Deep-Sleepers: Hunter Renfrow And 3 More Options
Week 2 came and went and surely enough, deep-sleepers made their marks. Wan'Dale Robinson put up 142 Yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins is debatably a deep-sleeper, but he had 64 Yards and a Touchdown. Hunter Renfrow even had not one, but two touchdowns. Surely enough, Troy Franklin has also eclipsed sleeper status as he may very well be the number two in Denver. Franklin had 8 Catches, 89 Yards and Touchdown. In Week 3, we look to these new sleeper candidates.
Rachaad White
He very well may be deeply owned in some leagues, but he is a sleeper candidate for sure. White broke into a notable role on Monday night. Most importantly, he looked good in his role. This will earn him a snap-share that may approach back to 30-40%. White had 33% of team rushes in Week 2, going 6.5 Yards per Carry and a Touchdown. The Buccaneers now face a low-end Jets defense and they may pop White in late in drives, seeing some touchdown opportunity once again. He adds a different, powerful dynamic to the red zone offense.
Hunter Renfrow
If you read this weeks Red Zone Report, you will have found Renfrow to appear notably with five red zone targets in two games. I do foresee a big game for Tetairoa McMillan in Week 2, but Renfrow may add great value next to him. He seems to have jumped over Xavier Legette as WR2 in Carolina. The Panthers now return home to a rowdy Carolina crowd, and surely the offense will be back to the red zone to feed both McMillan and Renfrow. I would consider starting Renfrow at FLEX, pending your options. Refer to our rankings.
Noah Fant
The Seahawks released Noah Fant during training camp, but the Bengals saw value in him and thus, signed him. Quickly, Fant has seemed to already rise above Mike Gesicki. Gesicki leads in tight end snaps, but only by a margin of 43-27. More importantly, Fant has outperformed his counterpart with 7 Catches, 54 Yards and a Touchdown. The Bengals-Vikings game this week may become a high scoring output, providing deep value to Fant. I may not start him, but I would stash him as potential future value. Refer to our rankings.
Tyquan Thornton
As of Saturday morning, Xavier Worthy is going to miss another game this week. This elevates Thornton to starting status once again. Thornton is 2nd in team targets (9) and 4th in passing snaps, but just one snap behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, and nine behind Hollywood Brown.
The Giants now step in to face the Chiefs and we know that they are hungry to win their first game. The Giants are 29th in passing yards allowed per game, and were shredded by the Cowboys in Week 2. Thornton has FLEX value if you are spread thin, and he has very high DFS upside with quality touchdown opportunity on Sunday Night. Refer to our rankings for further analysis.