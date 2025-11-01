Fantasy Football Week 9 Deep-Sleepers: Start Parker Washington and 5 Others
This is my favorite piece of the week to write. We shy away for the fantasy football staples and we aim towards the sleepers. These are player that will help you win the week in fantasy football and DFS altogether. No one has found these nuggets, but they look forward to big upside at a cheap price. They show up every single week. Sometimes they are found, sometimes they slip through the cracks. Regardless, we try. Look to these six options.
Jacoby Brissett, QB (@ Cowboys)
I've got two words for you — Quarterbacks and the Cowboys Secondary, must-see TV.
The Cardinals announced that Brissett will get the start on Monday Night Football and we love it. The Cowboys are abysmal in coverage as they have permitted 20 Touchdowns in the air. Brissett is priced in DFS as a backup and could finish very highly.
Emmanuel Wilson, RB (Vs Panthers)
The Packers have very clearly worked a bigger role to Wilson amid the Jacobs injuries. Despite Jacobs' active status, Wilson has played about 38% of total snaps over his last two games. He has 14 Carries for 69 Yards in those games.
Jacobs expects to play, despite a lingering calf injury. Wilson could see another 6-10 carries.
Chimere Dike, WR (Vs Chargers)
The Chargers will not be an easy battle for Dike. They are 7th best versus Wide Receivers. However, recent weeks suggest a good game may yet be in store.
Calvin Ridley is out, paving Dike to be the WR2, once again. Over his last two weeks, Dike has seen 12 Targets, 11 Receptions, 163 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. Cam Ward also has 250+ Yards in two of his last four games. They will likely trail, but play in a pass script in the second half.
Christian Watson, WR (Vs Panthers)
The Packers have Watson back in the lineup and it is clear that they love him. In fact, they extended Watson's contract after he has dealt with so many injuries. They are committed to him and it showed in Week 7 with 56% of snaps in just his first game back.
We can expect Watson to ultimately reach 70-80% of snaps and be the borderline WR1. He is still priced under $6,000 on FanDuel and could see output as a $7,000+ priced option.
Parker Washington, WR (@ Raiders)
Travis Hunter is out and this doors now opens. Washington out snapped all wide receivers in Week 8 (88%). As Brian Thomas Jr. struggles, Trevor Lawrence will put his trust in Washington to dominate in the slot. He faces a Raiders team that is 30th versus Wide Receivers.
Colston Loveland, TE (@ Bengals)
The Bengals are one of the worst defenses in the NFL over the past month. They are by-far the worst unit versus tight ends. I expect Loveland to ultimately be a weekly must-start, and this weekend could be his breakout. Loveland has had a three-game ramp up of 42%-67%-81% of snaps.