Garrett Wilson Leads These NFL Week 6 Fantasy Football DFS Cash Game Targets

Building a cash-game lineup in daily fantasy football requires a deliberate mindset shift from large-field GPP tournaments. Instead of chasing boom-or-bust upside and low ownership percentages, cash games demands focus on high-floors, secure volume, and salary efficiency.

The primary goal in Week 6 cash games is to identify players with dependable, predictable workloads. Maximizing point-per-dollar value across these core positions unlocks necessary cap space to draft cornerstone stars without sacrificing safety at any position.

Quarterback: Reliable Production Under Center

Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) DraftKings Salary: $5,500

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrate thier win against the Chicago Bears duringthe game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love presents a compelling budget option for cash games in a high-profile Sunday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Operating as a high-efficiency distributor behind a sturdy offensive line, Love maintains a healthy passing touchdown rate inside the 20-yard line and consistently feeds a deep receving corps. Because he is priced in the lower tier of starting quarterbacks on DraftKings, Love provides an elevated point-per-dollar floor against the Cowboys defense susceptible to passing production. Locking in his cap relief frees up vital salary space to stack high-priced studs across your running back and wide receiver slots.

Running Backs: Touch Volume You Can Trust

Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) DraftKings Salary: $8,700

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robinson stands out as the premier pay-up anchor on the board due to his bulletproof workload against the Chicago Bears. As a true three-down workhorse, Robinson routinely commands over 18 touches per game with dominant red-zone equity and active involvement in Atlanta's passing attack. His pass-catching floor provides complete game-script protection, ensuring double-digit PPR production even if Atlanta falls behind early. When paying up for a high-salary running back in cash builds, Robinson's guaranteed touch ceiling makes him a core cornerstone.

D"Andre Swift (Chicago Bears) DraftKings Salary: $6,700

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after a play against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift serves as a strong mid-tier or value option as he prepares to face the Falcons. Swift operates in a lucrative role that captures high-value touches, including primary red-zone carries and targeted routes out of the backfield. While DFS managers should monitor Chicago's injury report and backfield touch distribution ahead of lock, Swift's dual-threat versatility gives him an chance at 15+ touches. His modest salary creates an affordable entry point for a dual-threat starter on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver: Targets That Create Reliable Floors

Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) DraftKings Salary: $7,000

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) takes the field for a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

London functions as the Falcons WR1, earning a target share north of 25% with consistent first-read priority. Facing a Chicago secondary that surrenders volume underneath, London offers a high reception floor ideal for full-PPR formats. He has the ability to churn out points through high-percentage short and intermediate routes, providing the exact consistency required to anchor a cash-game wide receiver group.

Garrett Wilson (New York Jets) DraftKings Salary: $7,100

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates after a touchdown during a game against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wilson is capable of delivering an elite floor-based profile built entirely on heavy target volume. Wilson consistently commands a dominant share of his team's offensive looks, operating as the main option on quick slants, intermediate sit-routes, and high-value red-zone targets. His ability to consistently earn 8 to 10 targets per contest makes him an exceptionally safe cash-game selection on full-PPR sites, protecting your lineup from low-volume variance.

Tight End: Finding Value Without Sacrificing Volume

Harold Fannin Jr. (Cleveland Browns) DraftKings Salary: $3,800

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fannin Jr. emerges as an intriguing salary-saving candidate against the Baltimore Ravens, particularly if injuries across Cleveland's offense push extra targets his way. He has shown an ability to earn intermediate targets when on the field, offering a realistic path to 5+ targets at a fraction of elite tight end costs.

Tyler Higbee (Los Angeles Rams) DraftKings Salary: $3,400

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higbee remains a budget option as the Rams host the Arizona Cardinals. Higbee continues to log staedy snap counts and route participation in the Rams multi-receiver sets, giving him built-in red-zone leverage and check-down safety. At a near minimum price tag, even a modest output of 3 to 4 catches for 30 yards prevents his score from dragging down your lineup when unlocking cap space for elite stars elsewhere.

Defense & Special Teams: Spending Wisely On the Final Spot

Defense/Special Teams variance is notoriously high, making a mid-to-low salary defense preferable for cash builds. Focus on defenses favored to win that can generate sacks and force turnovers against mistake-prone quarterbacks.

Best Salary-Saving Plays

Value plays serve as the engine of cash-game roster design, freeing up cap space to fit high-priced anchors without taking zero-floor gambles.

Jordan Love (QB, Packers): Offers top-tier value under cebter, pairing solid touchdown capability with an affordable price tag.

D'Andre Swift (RB, Bears): Combines rushing and receiving involvement, providing dual-threat stability at a mid-range price point.

Players Worth Building Around

Pay-up options should feature unmatched touch or target security.

Bijan Robinson (RB, Falcons): High-volume workhorse boasting dual-threat upside and elite red-zone usage.

James Cook (RB, Bills) DraftKings Salary: $7,400: Efficient main option set to exploit a favorable matchup against Las Vegas with strong touch share and red-zone leverage.

Drake London (WR, Falcons): Alpha target-earner with a dominant reception floor ideal for full-PPR scoring.

Garrett Wilson (WR, Jets): Heavy-volume target earner supplying a dependable floor for cash formats.

Week 6 Cash-Game Lineup & Pricing Comparison

Position Player Team Matchup DraftKings Salary FanDuel Salary QB Jordan Love GB vs. DAL $5,500 $7,300 RB Bijan Robinson ATL vs. CHI $8,700 $9,200 RB D'Andre Swift CHI @ATL $6,700 $6,800 WR Drake London ATL vs. CHI $7,000 $7,500 WR Garrett Wilson NYJ @NE $7,100 $7,600 TE Tyler Higbee LAR vs. ARI $3,400 $5,000 FLEX James Cook BUF @LV $7,400 $7,800 DEF SF 49ers SF vs. WSH $3,400 $4,500

All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Games odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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