Bijan Robinson Discusses Atlanta Falcons Secret Weapon in Run Offense

The Atlanta Falcons have found consistent production on the ground through the first five games of the 2026 season, and Bijan Robinson credits the offensive line’s experience and execution for helping fuel the rushing attack.

Atlanta enters Week 6 with the second-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 181 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry.

Robinson has rushed for 580 yards on 102 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt with four touchdowns. He's also added 152 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions, mostly screen passes. His production has helped Atlanta establish a physical offensive identity under head coach Kevin Stefanski, with offensive line coach Bill Callahan helping develop a rushing attack that blends outside zone concepts with power and gap schemes.

Robinson believes the familiarity between the offensive line has been very important, and Callahan, who joined the Falcons this year with Stefanski, has quietly helped bring it all together without much fanfare.

“That experience that offensive line has is key because, you know, that’s what we’ve been doing for a long time,” Robinson said. “They know every angle, they know where they’re supposed to be, and they know who they’re supposed to attack.”

The running back also understands his responsibility within the scheme.

“It’s my job to set them up, make them look good, understand where the holes are supposed to be,” Robinson said. “That’s how we continue to keep getting success on that run scheme.”

Falcons Expand Their Rushing Attack

While outside zone remains a foundation of Atlanta’s offense, the Falcons have incorporated more gap concepts to give defenses additional looks.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has praised Callahan’s ability to develop those concepts, describing the veteran offensive line coach as having “a genius of a mind” when discussing the run game.

“I love the new additions that we have in the run game because I came from that in college,” Robinson said. “I came from power, duo, even wide zone.”

Robinson believes those additions can make the offense more unpredictable and create opportunities for big plays.

“Just having those changeups, you really don’t know what we’re going to come out with,” Robinson said. “I think it’s just important to keep getting better at it, just keep running it because those little plays can pop for really, really long runs.”

The combination of established blocking principles and additional rushing concepts gives Atlanta multiple ways to attack opposing defensive fronts. Robinson’s production through five games demonstrates the potential of that approach, particularly when the offensive line creates opportunities for him to reach the second level.

The Falcons also have Brian Robinson Jr. providing another physical presence in the backfield, helping keep the rushing attack fresh throughout games.

“That’s what the run game is, man. That’s what wears teams out,” Bijan Robinson said. “When you’re effective in it, when you’re continuing to be physical in it, it opens up the pass.”

With Callahan working to develop the offensive line and Robinson averaging nearly six yards per carry, Atlanta has a foundation to build on. Continuing to execute its outside zone concepts while developing its power and gap schemes could make the Falcons increasingly difficult to defend as the season progresses.

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