George Kittle Fantasy Football Stock Watch As Return From IR Approaches
The San Francisco 49ers bounced back from a Week 4 loss with a win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, despite a flurry of injuries throughout the depth chart. Without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, two of the team’s leading receivers and star tight end George Kittle on the offensive side of the ball, San Francisco mustered 26 points with Mac Jones at the helm.
Kittle suffered a hamstring injury during San Francisco’s season opening victory over the Seattle Seahawks and has missed each of San Francisco’s last four games. The 49ers placed Kittle on Injured Reserve, keeping him sidelined for a four-game minimum.
Speaking with reporters, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was doubtful about a Week 6 return for Kittle, as San Francisco prepares for a matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shanahan appeared much more optimistic in a Week 7 return for a Sunday Night Football showdown versus the Atlanta Falcons.
From a fantasy football perspective, Kittle’s stock plummeted following his injury, but is on the rise once again as he nears his return to action. Here’s a deep dive into Kittle’s fantasy stock ahead of a Week 6 matchup versus Tampa Bay.
George Kittle Fantasy Outlook
Despite suffering a significant injury in Week 1, Kittle finished the week with a notable fantasy performance, racking up 12.5 points among PPR leagues en route to a top-10 finish among his position group to open the season. In just the first half, Kittle racked up 25 yards and hauled in each of his four targets, finding the end zone on the season’s opening drive for San Francisco’s offense.
Kittle made an instant impact prior to his injury, racking up three catches in just the opening drive. Though limited, he provided fantasy owners with valuable production in just over one quarter of action.
The All-Pro tight end’s return will prove crucial for what’s been a depleted 49ers offense to start the season. Kittle will likely see one of, if not the largest target share among San Francisco’s pass-catching group, providing a safe floor for production in fantasy.
Kittle’s Fantasy Stock On The Rise
Kittle could become a sought-after trade target for fantasy owners in need of high-end tight end help, while providing current owners with a valuable stash during his absence. While it’s too late to buy-low on the star tight end, he’s expected to miss at least one more game, something to note for potential fantasy suitors as they piece together hypothetical trade packages.
As previously stated, Kittle will set a safe floor for production on a week to week basis as one of the leading options among San Francisco’s pass game.
Kittle is still rostered in roughly 95% of leagues according to FantasyPros roster data, making him one of fantasy’s most notable trade targets ahead of his anticipated Week 7 return. Despite his absence, Kittle projects to re-emerge as one of fantasy’s top tight ends over the rest of the young season.