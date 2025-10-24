Lamar Jackson & Chris Olave Among Highest Projected Owned DFS Players in Week 8
When setting your lineups for your DraftKings DFS tournaments, it's important to know who the chalk plays are each week. Sometimes you want to utilize the chalk options, and sometimes you want to go in another direction. Either way, you need to know who they are if you're going to win your DFS tournaments. These are the top DraftKings chalk plays for Week 8.
QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson is expected to return this week, and he is immediately the most rostered quarterback on DraftKings at 13.80%. There isn't any quarterback that really pulls away this week, though. He's just over 1% more owned than the QB2 on this list.
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
Hurts comes in as the QB2 at 12.70%. He goes up against the New York Giants this week for the second time in three weeks. He is just under 2% more rostered than the QB3 Josh Allen, who is just barely ahead of Bo Nix.
RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It was a bit of a surprise to see White as the top Chalk option. He's on 23.60% of rosters. The reason he is on so many rosters is because of all the injuries and his combination of both rushing and PPR value. Tampa Bay is also a heavy favorite in this game, swinging the game script in the favor of the running back.
RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
I don't think anyone is wondering why Robinson is on 22.90% of rosters this week. He is the best running back in the NFL, going up against the Miami Dolphins defense, who have struggled to even slow down any running back that they've faced. This week, they have one of the hardest tasks in the league of stopping Robinson in Atlanta. Derrick Henry and De'Von Achane come in behind Robinson before another big drop off.
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Fantasy owners believe that Chase is back after last week, and they are expensive. He comes in right behind White for the most rostered overall player this week at 23.50%. Chase against the New York Jets, who could be without Sauce Gardner, is a great option.
WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
With Jackson being the top quarterback, fantasy owners are clearly stacking him with Flowers this week. He's 20.80 rostered this week. Much like Chase, fantasy owners are probably also excited to get Flowers back this week, assuming Jackson plays.
WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave is the WR3 this week at 19.41%. He has volumed himself into relevancy this season. Through seven games, he's seen 71 targets, which is second in the league to only Chase. After Olave, there is a big drop-off to AJ Brown, then the rest of the field.
TE Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
Schultz is far and away the most rostered tight end this week at 13.00%. Next is George Kittle at just 7.07%. After a couple of big games with a lot of targets and a very reasonable price, Schultz is a popular pick this week.