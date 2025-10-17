Rashee Rice & De’Von Achane Among Highest Projected Owned DraftKings Week 7 Studs
When playing DFS GPP tournaments on DraftKings, it's important to know who the chalk plays are and who the contrarian picks are. You want some chalk picks in your lineup so you can compete, but you also want to avoid some to get a big advantage. Either way, it's good to know who the chalk picks are. These are the top DFS chalk picks on DraftKings for Week 7.
QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
DraftKings Roster %: 24.97%
It makes sense that Daniels is the most rostered quarterback this week. Everyone is looking to attack the Dallas Cowboys' defense, and Daniels is an elite quarterback in any matchup. He is more than 10% more rostered than the QB2.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
DraftKings Roster %: 14.90%
Despite being way behind Daniels, he's also more than 6% more owned than the QB3 Dak Prescott. The logic behind rostering Fields is that he is going to run the ball a ton because he has no one to throw to. That logic may be flawed, but we understand the perspective.
RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
DraftKings Roster %: 21.94%
Achane is the most rostered running back on DraftKings this week. This is because of his PPR value. There is also a strong chance that the weather is terrible in Cleveland this week, with both heavy wind and rain. That would cause the Dolphins to throw even more dump-offs than they usually do and run the ball more often.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
DraftKings Roster %: 21.04%
Taylor is right behind Achane as the RB2. This one doesn't need much explanation. No running back has more consistent upside than JT this season. The next running back behind him is Breece Hall, who is getting a boost because the Jets have no pass-catchers.
WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
DraftKings Roster %: 18.23%
Rice immediately jumps to the WR1 upon his return from suspension. This is because his price tag is all the way down at $5,600. DFS players are smart enough to get him while he's this cheap, because it won't happen again.
WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
DraftKings Roster %: 17.49%
Olave is the WR2, and interestingly, his teammate Rashid Shaheed is the WR3. So fantasy owners are really looking to target the matchup against the Chicago Bears this week with the Saints' wide receivers.
TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Roster %: 7.91%
There is no reason to overthink this one. McBride is the best fantasy tight end in the league, and this week the Cardinals could be without both Marvin Harrison and Zay Jones. McBride should see all the targets he can handle.