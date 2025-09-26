7 of the Highest Projected Ownership Players on DraftKings in Week 4
When playing on DraftKings, one of the most important things to understand is ownership percentage. You have chalk plays, which are the most commonly owned players, and contrarian picks, which are the rarely owned players, then everyone else in between. Here we are going to let you know which players are chalk for Week 4. You may want to select them, you may want to avoid them, but it's important that you know them before making any roster decisions.
QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: DraftKings Price: $6,100
We start with one that doesn't make a ton of sense to us, why he is the most owned quarterback on DraftKings at 15.43%. He's not particularly cheap and is coming off an injury, with most of his weapons also still injured. Before he got hurt, he didn't even look all that good. Sure, the Jacksonville Jaguars are a good matchup, but that doesn't warrant this ownership.
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots: DraftKings Price: $5,500
Maye is the second most owned QB on DraftKings at 14.03. This one makes a lot more sense. When you select Maye, you're getting a talented young quarterback on the rise, who has a big arm and rushing upside, going up against a bad Carolina Panthers defense at a discounted price. This is a great upside play that won't break the bank.
QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: DraftKings Price: $7,700
Allen is at 13.91% owned, then there is a massive drop-off to the rest of the pack. After him is rookie Jaxson Dart at 9.68%. These are the three QBs people want this week. We don't think we need to explain the allure of Allen.
RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: DraftKings Price: $8,500
CMC is way ahead of the pack, and he's almost always right near the top of ownership percentage. He's 25.72% owned, then there is a big jump to the rest of the pack, led by Jahmyr Gibbs at 17.20%. The name, matchup, and massive volume have made him the clear favorite of DraftKings players this week.
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: DraftKings Price: $7,900
Nacua is the clear top receiver at 19.79% this week. He's been an absolute monster in this format, racking up targets, catches, and yards. The matchup against the Indianapolis Colts is interesting because they've been solid on defense. However, they did lose their top corner, Kenny Moore II, to injury last week, which should significantly weaken their pass defense.
WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints: DraftKings Price: $5,100
Olave isn't that far ahead of the rest of the pack like Nacua is. He is sitting at 15.36% owned, with Amon-Ra St. Brown next in line at 13.47%. Still, we wanted to mention him because this is an intriguing name. He is seeing a ton of volume, already piling up 23 catches on a ridiculous 37 targets.
Unfortunately, he hasn't done much with all those catches. Through three weeks, he has only amassed 165 scoreless yards and has yet to reach the 60-yard plateau in a game this season. This is a fine pick in small tournaments or matchups, but we wouldn't recommend him in GPP tournaments where you need upside.
TE Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts: DraftKings Price: $4,600
We wanted to mention the top tight end, even though he's right there with the rest of the pack. He has a little bit of separation from the other tight ends, but nothing overly significant. Nevertheless, he's the most owned tight end at 8.97%. Behind him is Juwan Johnson at 7.63%