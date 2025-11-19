Ja'Marr Chase And 9 Other Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After A Disappointing Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL season has passed, and in fantasy football, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape with just four weeks of regular season action remaining. Some of fantasy’s biggest stars struggled last week, potentially raising concerns ahead of the trade deadline. While it’s hard to stay patient so close to the end of the regular season, fantasy owners shouldn’t panic about these 10 players:
Breece Hall - New York Jets
The New York Jets entered Thursday Night Football riding high, following two consecutive victories, their lone pair of wins on the season. The New England Patriots presented a tough matchup in the divisional clash and limited star running back Breece Hall to a quiet day on the ground. Hall racked up just 64 yards from scrimmage over 16 touches, posting 8.4 PPR points, his lowest mark since Week 7. With veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor set to take over as the starting quarterback, Hall will likely see far greater volume to build on in Week 12.
Jaylen Waddle - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are rattling off wins following a 1-6 start to the season, recording victories in three of their last four games. In Week 11, Miami took down the Washington Commanders, despite a quiet day from an explosive passing attack. Star wideout Jaylen Waddle was limited to just three catches for 52 yards and 8.2 PPR points. His Week 11 showing broke a three-game streak with at least 14.0 points, two of which were 19.0-point performances. Entering a Week 12 bye, the New Orleans Saints will present a favorable matchup for Waddle to bounce back in Week 13, checking into the week with the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL.
Ja’Marr Chase - Cincinnati Bengals
Ja’Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals were unable to replicate a stellar Week 7 performance in their rematch versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Pittsburgh defeated the Bengals 34-12 in a dominant win, holding Cincinnati’s offense under 200 yards passing for the first time since Week 4. During the loss, Chase was limited to just three catches for 30 yards, posting 6.0 points among PPR leagues. His Week 11 scoring mark set the second-lowest PPR week of the season so far, but the star wideout will be back in Week 13 following a one-game suspension for spitting at Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. His previous trends of volume and production present plenty of reason to believe in a quick bounce back.
Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers
Expectations were high for the Los Angeles Chargers, following their dominant 25-10 win over Pittsburgh last week. In a struggling effort, Los Angeles endured a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, facing inconsistency on both sides of the ball. The Chargers’ passing game was limited to just 81 yards through the air. Star wideout Ladd McConkey, who’s emerged as the team’s leading threat in the passing attack, was held to just three catches for 13 yards and 4.3 PPR points, his second-fewest of the season. Entering a matchup versus a lowly Las Vegas Raiders squad, McConkey should return to form in a vastly improved effort from the Chargers’ offense.
Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka has been a revelation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid a flurry of injuries throughout the offense. While Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Bucky Irving have each missed time, Egbuka has emerged as the team’s leading receiver so far this season. In a high-scoring affair versus the Buffalo Bills, the Ohio State rookie was limited to five catches for 40 yards and 9.0 PPR points. Entering a matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay should return to relying on its passing game, as Egbuka is likely to revert to his past trend of production.
Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze has shouldered a massive load in his second NFL season, leading the Chicago Bears in receiving through their first 10 games of the season. During a quiet performance from Chicago’s offense versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Odunze posted just two catches for 41 yards and 6.1 PPR points. Ben Johnson leaned heavily on his run game, with running back De’Andre Swift emerging as the team’s primary threat. Matched up versus Pittsburgh in Week 12, Odunze could bounce back quickly against the 32nd-ranked pass defense in terms of yardage.
Davante Adams - Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took down the Seattle Seahawks in a clash between two of the top teams in the NFC, earning a 21-19 win. Star wideout Puca Nacua emerged as the passing game’s dominant threat, while three-time All-Pro Davante Adams took a back seat with just one catch. Though he found the endzone on his lone reception, his 7.1 PPR points marked a new season low for the veteran wideout. Entering a favorable matchup versus Tampa Bay in Week 12, Adams should manage to rebound rather quickly, given his volume and cemented role in the Rams’ offense.
DeVonta Smith - Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off a narrow 16-9 win in a defensive-heavy battle on Sunday Night Football. Despite the win over the Detroit Lions, star wideout DeVonta Smith was limited to a quiet performance, hauling in just one pass for eight yards, while A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert emerged as the passing game’s primary targets. Smith, who leads the team in receiving to this point of the season, posted season-lows in receptions, yards and fantasy scoring, but a Week 12 showdown versus the Dallas Cowboys presents a favorable matchup for Smith and Philadelphia’s offense.
Amon-Ra St. Brown - Detroit Lions
During Detroit’s loss to the Eagles, the offense was held under 10 points for the first time this season. Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, the NFL’s eighth-leading receiver, hauled in just two passes over 12 targets, his fewest catch total of any game this season. With just 42 yards through the air, St. Brown posted 6.2 points among PPR leagues, his lowest-scoring mark of the season. Matched up versus the New York Giants in Week 12, St. Brown and Detroit’s offense projects to bounce back in a big way.
Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers managed a 27-20 win over the Giants in Week 11, despite the absence of star running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs racked up seven carries for 40 yards on the ground prior to a knee injury, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the game. Fortunately for Green Bay’s absence, Jacobs’ injury wasn’t significant and the star running back is currently listed as day-to-day. Though he could miss the Packers’ Week 12 clash versus Minnesota, his volume and production present reason to believe in a bounce-back effort upon his return.