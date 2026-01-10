Jalen Coker And 3 Other Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers For NFL Wild Card Weekend

The Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs kick off this weekend, opening with a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers. The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will round out Saturday’s slate, followed by three games on Sunday. The Houston Texans are set to go on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers to cap off Wild Card weekend.

For fantasy football managers, finding quality contributors becomes increasingly difficult in the playoffs, due to a smaller player pool with fewer weekly matchups. DFS lineups will be made up of fewer star players, with other under-the-radar players looking to carve out significant roles to help their teams etch postseason victories. Deep sleepers could provide notable fantasy production, with defenses keyed in on notable starters and consistent contributors. Here are four deep sleepers for Wild Card lineups:

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Despite suiting up in just 11 games, second-year wideout Jalen Coker offered valuable output for the Carolina Panthers, finishing the regular season second on the team in receiving yardage. Though key players like Tetarioa McMillan and Rico Dowdle will likely command the majority of the volume in Carolina’s offense, Coker could provide solid output at tremendous value for DFS lineups. Over his final seven games, the Holy Cross product averaged 3.7 catches for 46.8 receiving yards, finding the end zone three times during that stretch.

Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kickoff against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter a tough matchup against a stout Buffalo Bills defense, a unit that displayed immensely improved play down the stretch of the season. Still, the Bills’ run defense remains a weakness for the unit, ranking 28th in the league during the regular season. Liam Coen could look to take pressure off star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with an expanded role for the backfield, and rookie back Bhayshul Tuten could reap the benefits. Despite limited volume during the regular season, receiving versatility helps Tuten raise a compelling case as a deep fantasy sleeper.

Jake Tonges - San Francisco 49ers

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, with San Francisco 49ers’ All-Pro pass-catcher George Kittle sidelined, veteran tight end Jake Tonges broke out with a career year, hauling in 34 passes for 293 yards and five touchdowns. While Kittle, along with Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, are slated to command the vast majority of the target share, Tonges’ touchdown production and volume near the red zone help project a notable performance as a sleeper candidate for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jahan Dotson - Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) scores a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On the other end of the 49ers-Eagles matchup, Jahan Dotson is my final pick for our Wild Card deep sleepers. In a favorable matchup against an injury-riddled 49ers defense that will prioritize slowing down the likes of Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Dotson is a sneaky pick for valuable production among this weekend’s fantasy lineups. Though his role remains limited, efficient receiving output during the regular season (14.6 yards per catch) helps build a compelling case to start for fantasy managers on Sunday.

