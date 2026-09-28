Jalen Hurts Powers This Fantasy Football FanDuel DFS Showdown Lineup
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When building a single-game FanDuel Showdown lineup, success rarely comes from plugging in the highest-priced stars and simply hoping for the best. Winning strategies require touchdown equity and salary efficiency. Heading into Monday night's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, the slate is entirely defined by game-script expectations and an injury variable under center for Chicago. Whether you anticipate a dominant Philadelphia blowout or a gritty, ground-heavy battle, understanding how each player's role impacts the rest of your build is the key to standing out in tournament pools.
The MVP Starts With Jalen Hurts
Hurts Brings the Double-Scoring Threat
Hurts is the undisputed centerpiece for this single-game slate. His combination of passing efficiency and goal-line rushing output creates a dual path to a ceiling game. Through two contests, Hurts has completed 40 of 62 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns while adding 62 rushing yards and a score on 12 carries.
DFS Angle: Because FanDuel awards a 1.5x multiplier without inflating MVP roster costs, Hurts' dual-threat floor and ceiling makes him the safest and highest-upside MVP choice.
Saquon Barkley Still Has Touchdown Upside
Barkley Doesn't Need 20 Carries to Break the Slate
Barkley's early-season usage looks modest on paper with 19 carries across two games, but e remains hyper-efficient, averaging 4.8 yards per carry highlighted by a 42-yard breakaway run.
DFS Angle: The core question isn't Barkley's overall touch volume, but whether the Eagles' offensive machine sustains enough red-zone drives to convert his touches into multiple touchdowns. He serves as a premier FLEX play, with MVP viability in game scripts where Philadelphia controls the line of scrimmage on the ground.
DeVonta Smith Could Be the Receiving Ceiling Play
Smith Has the Volume to Shine
For roster builds looking to differentiate from heavy rushing volume, Smith stands out as the Eagles top receiving threat. Smith enters Monday night with 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown through two weeks.
DFS Angle: Pairing Hurts and Smith builds direct air-yard correlation. If Philadelphia dominates through the air, this duo will capture the majority of the team's fantasy points.
D'Andre Swift Delivers Dual-Threat Value
Swift Can Keep Chicago Relevant
Through two games, Swift has accumulated 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. While Philadelphia's defense possesses one of the stronger interior rotations in the NFL, they have conceded over 120 rushing yards per game through their opening matchups. Their secondary-focused defense leaves room for explosive running backs to gain yardage after contact, where Swift currently averages 3.5 yards per carry after initial impact.
Luther Burden III Is the Salary-Saver to Watch
Burden III Could Be the Salary Key
Burden III offers a budget-friendly route into the Bears' targets. During Tyson Bagent's late-game drive against Minnesota, Burden was targeted three times, securing three receptions for 32 yards. Combined with his five-catch, 63-yard performance in Week 1, Burden III is establishing a reliable target profile. Cheaper value plays like Burden III are essential for fitting top-tier stars like Hurts, Barkley, and Smith into the same lineup while preserving double-digit target upside.
Rome Odunze Offers Big-Play Leverage
Odunze Gives the Bears a Big-Play Escape Hatch
If you are constructing lineups around a Chicago comeback narrative, Odunze is a key target. He showcased his big-play ability late in Week 2, hauling in a 21-yard reception during Bagent's late-game drive.
DFS Angle: Showdown slates can turn on a single play. Odunze's downfield threat means he only needs one or two explosive receptions to pay off his salary.
Don't Ignore the Defense
Defense Could Decide the Cheap-Slot Battle
Philadelphia's defense/special teams unit becomes a high-priority target if Bagent starts for Chicago. The Bears' offensive line has conceded five sacks through two games, creating opportunities for defensive scoring.
FanDuel Showdown Appeal: Sacks, forced turnovers, and a potentially limited Chicago passing output give the Eagles D/ST a solid fantasy floor.
Draft Lineup Construction
The Final FanDuel Showdown Combination
This construction is optimized around an Eagles-controlled game script, while leveraging Swift and Burden III for Chicago exposure without depending on a Bears victory.
Position
Player
FanDuel Salary
MVP (1.5x)
QB, Jalen Hurts
$10,800
FLEX
RB, Saquon Barkley
$10,000
FLEX
WR, DeVonta Smith
$10,600
FLEX
RB, D'Andre Swift
$9,600
FLEX
Luther Burden III
$7,600
FLEX
Eagles D/ST
$5,200
All odds and projections provided by FanDuel.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.