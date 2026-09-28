Jalen Hurts Powers This Fantasy Football FanDuel DFS Showdown Lineup

When building a single-game FanDuel Showdown lineup, success rarely comes from plugging in the highest-priced stars and simply hoping for the best. Winning strategies require touchdown equity and salary efficiency. Heading into Monday night's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, the slate is entirely defined by game-script expectations and an injury variable under center for Chicago. Whether you anticipate a dominant Philadelphia blowout or a gritty, ground-heavy battle, understanding how each player's role impacts the rest of your build is the key to standing out in tournament pools.

The MVP Starts With Jalen Hurts

Hurts Brings the Double-Scoring Threat

Hurts is the undisputed centerpiece for this single-game slate. His combination of passing efficiency and goal-line rushing output creates a dual path to a ceiling game. Through two contests, Hurts has completed 40 of 62 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns while adding 62 rushing yards and a score on 12 carries.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DFS Angle: Because FanDuel awards a 1.5x multiplier without inflating MVP roster costs, Hurts' dual-threat floor and ceiling makes him the safest and highest-upside MVP choice.

Saquon Barkley Still Has Touchdown Upside

Barkley Doesn't Need 20 Carries to Break the Slate

Barkley's early-season usage looks modest on paper with 19 carries across two games, but e remains hyper-efficient, averaging 4.8 yards per carry highlighted by a 42-yard breakaway run.

DFS Angle: The core question isn't Barkley's overall touch volume, but whether the Eagles' offensive machine sustains enough red-zone drives to convert his touches into multiple touchdowns. He serves as a premier FLEX play, with MVP viability in game scripts where Philadelphia controls the line of scrimmage on the ground.

DeVonta Smith Could Be the Receiving Ceiling Play

Smith Has the Volume to Shine

For roster builds looking to differentiate from heavy rushing volume, Smith stands out as the Eagles top receiving threat. Smith enters Monday night with 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown through two weeks.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) during pre-game warmups against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DFS Angle: Pairing Hurts and Smith builds direct air-yard correlation. If Philadelphia dominates through the air, this duo will capture the majority of the team's fantasy points.

D'Andre Swift Delivers Dual-Threat Value

Swift Can Keep Chicago Relevant

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Swift has accumulated 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. While Philadelphia's defense possesses one of the stronger interior rotations in the NFL, they have conceded over 120 rushing yards per game through their opening matchups. Their secondary-focused defense leaves room for explosive running backs to gain yardage after contact, where Swift currently averages 3.5 yards per carry after initial impact.

Luther Burden III Is the Salary-Saver to Watch

Burden III Could Be the Salary Key

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs the ball while defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden III offers a budget-friendly route into the Bears' targets. During Tyson Bagent's late-game drive against Minnesota, Burden was targeted three times, securing three receptions for 32 yards. Combined with his five-catch, 63-yard performance in Week 1, Burden III is establishing a reliable target profile. Cheaper value plays like Burden III are essential for fitting top-tier stars like Hurts, Barkley, and Smith into the same lineup while preserving double-digit target upside.

Rome Odunze Offers Big-Play Leverage

Odunze Gives the Bears a Big-Play Escape Hatch

If you are constructing lineups around a Chicago comeback narrative, Odunze is a key target. He showcased his big-play ability late in Week 2, hauling in a 21-yard reception during Bagent's late-game drive.

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) after a reception during the second half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DFS Angle: Showdown slates can turn on a single play. Odunze's downfield threat means he only needs one or two explosive receptions to pay off his salary.

Don't Ignore the Defense

Defense Could Decide the Cheap-Slot Battle

Philadelphia's defense/special teams unit becomes a high-priority target if Bagent starts for Chicago. The Bears' offensive line has conceded five sacks through two games, creating opportunities for defensive scoring.

Sep 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) is seen against the Washington Commanders during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanDuel Showdown Appeal: Sacks, forced turnovers, and a potentially limited Chicago passing output give the Eagles D/ST a solid fantasy floor.

Draft Lineup Construction

The Final FanDuel Showdown Combination

This construction is optimized around an Eagles-controlled game script, while leveraging Swift and Burden III for Chicago exposure without depending on a Bears victory.

Position Player FanDuel Salary MVP (1.5x) QB, Jalen Hurts $10,800 FLEX RB, Saquon Barkley $10,000 FLEX WR, DeVonta Smith $10,600 FLEX RB, D'Andre Swift $9,600 FLEX Luther Burden III $7,600 FLEX Eagles D/ST $5,200

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.