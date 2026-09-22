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Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

DeVonta Smith is in the top 10 this week following his 10-catch game vs the Titans.
Michael Fabiano|
DeVonta Smith, Eagles
DeVonta Smith, Eagles | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments. 

Big-name wide receivers such as Drake London and Terry McLaurin have had slow starts, while the likes of Jalen Coker and Denzel Boston are just two of a handful of upstart wideouts who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. With injuries to Nico Collins and DJ Moore in the last week, you’ll also notice some new names on this week’s fantasy list.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Coker and Boston), while projected starters like London, McLaurin and Luther Burden II have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.

So, here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

at WAS

2

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

at PIT

3

Puka Nacua

LAR

at DEN

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. NYJ

5

Chris Olave

NO

vs. LV

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. BAL

7

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at TB

8

Zay Flowers

BAL

at DAL

9

Devonta Smith

PHI

at CHI

10

Christian Watson

GB

vs. ATL

11

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

at DET

12

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at CLE

13

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. NE

14

George Pickens

DAL

vs. BAL

15

Rashee Rice

KC

at MIA

16

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

vs. LAR

17

Mike Evans

SF

vs. ARI

18

Davante Adams

LAR

at DEN

19

Tee Higgins

CIN

at PIT

20

Malik Nabers

NYG

vs. TEN

21

Drake London

ATL

at GB

22

Jalen Coker

CAR

at CLE

23

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. MIN

24

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at BUF

25

Devaughn Vele

NO

vs. LV

26

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. NYJ

27

Denzel Boston

CLE

vs. CAR

28

Josh Downs

IND

vs. HOU

29

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. ATL

30

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. CIN

31

Stefon Diggs

WAS

vs. SEA

32

Deebo Samuel Sr.

SF

vs. ARI

33

Luther Burden III

CHI

vs. PHI

34

Terry McLaurin

WAS

vs. SEA

35

Romeo Doubs

NE

at JAC

36

Michael Wilson

ARI

at SF

37

Tre Tucker

LV

at NO

38

Keenan Allen

IND

vs. HOU

39

Keon Coleman

BUF

vs. LAC

40

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. LAR

41

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

vs. NE

42

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. LAC

43

Dontayvion Wicks

PHI

at CHI

44

Xavier Worthy

KC

at MIA

45

Rome Odunze

CHI

vs. PHI

46

Rashod Bateman

BAL

at DAL

47

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

vs. MIN

48

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at BUF

49

Jordan Addison

MIN

at TB

50

Michael Pittman Jr.

PIT

vs. CIN

51

Marvin Harrison Jr.

ARI

at SF

52

KC Concepcion

CLE

vs. CAR

53

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. NE

54

Carnell Tate

TEN

at NYG

55

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

at WAS

56

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

at NYG

57

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. KC

58

Pat Bryant

DEN

vs. LAR

59

Mack Hollins

NE

at JAC

60

Xavier Hutchinson

HOU

at IND

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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