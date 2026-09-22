Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 3 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.
Big-name wide receivers such as Drake London and Terry McLaurin have had slow starts, while the likes of Jalen Coker and Denzel Boston are just two of a handful of upstart wideouts who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. With injuries to Nico Collins and DJ Moore in the last week, you’ll also notice some new names on this week’s fantasy list.
With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Coker and Boston), while projected starters like London, McLaurin and Luther Burden II have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.
So, here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!
Week 3 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
at WAS
2
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
at PIT
3
Puka Nacua
LAR
at DEN
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. NYJ
5
Chris Olave
NO
vs. LV
6
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. BAL
7
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at TB
8
Zay Flowers
BAL
at DAL
9
Devonta Smith
PHI
at CHI
10
Christian Watson
GB
vs. ATL
11
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
at DET
12
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at CLE
13
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. NE
14
George Pickens
DAL
vs. BAL
15
Rashee Rice
KC
at MIA
16
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
vs. LAR
17
Mike Evans
SF
vs. ARI
18
Davante Adams
LAR
at DEN
19
Tee Higgins
CIN
at PIT
20
Malik Nabers
NYG
vs. TEN
21
Drake London
ATL
at GB
22
Jalen Coker
CAR
at CLE
23
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. MIN
24
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at BUF
25
Devaughn Vele
NO
vs. LV
26
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. NYJ
27
Denzel Boston
CLE
vs. CAR
28
Josh Downs
IND
vs. HOU
29
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. ATL
30
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. CIN
31
Stefon Diggs
WAS
vs. SEA
32
Deebo Samuel Sr.
SF
vs. ARI
33
Luther Burden III
CHI
vs. PHI
34
Terry McLaurin
WAS
vs. SEA
35
Romeo Doubs
NE
at JAC
36
Michael Wilson
ARI
at SF
37
Tre Tucker
LV
at NO
38
Keenan Allen
IND
vs. HOU
39
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. LAC
40
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. LAR
41
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
vs. NE
42
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. LAC
43
Dontayvion Wicks
PHI
at CHI
44
Xavier Worthy
KC
at MIA
45
Rome Odunze
CHI
vs. PHI
46
Rashod Bateman
BAL
at DAL
47
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
vs. MIN
48
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at BUF
49
Jordan Addison
MIN
at TB
50
Michael Pittman Jr.
PIT
vs. CIN
51
Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARI
at SF
52
KC Concepcion
CLE
vs. CAR
53
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. NE
54
Carnell Tate
TEN
at NYG
55
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
at WAS
56
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
at NYG
57
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. KC
58
Pat Bryant
DEN
vs. LAR
59
Mack Hollins
NE
at JAC
60
Xavier Hutchinson
HOU
at IND
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano