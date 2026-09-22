Week 3 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

The first two weeks of the fantasy football season are in the books, and with them have come more than their fair share of surprising statistical player developments.

Big-name wide receivers such as Drake London and Terry McLaurin have had slow starts, while the likes of Jalen Coker and Denzel Boston are just two of a handful of upstart wideouts who have seriously outplayed their preseason expectations. With injuries to Nico Collins and DJ Moore in the last week, you’ll also notice some new names on this week’s fantasy list.

With two weeks of data—it’s not a lot, but it’s a start—the value of players and their upcoming fantasy matchups, favorable or unfavorable, has begun to take shape. You’ll see that in this week’s rankings: a few players you picked as borderline starters or backups have moved up (hello, Coker and Boston), while projected starters like London, McLaurin and Luther Burden II have moved down. They’re still in the fantasy starters range, but much lower on the list.

So, here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 3. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out!

Week 3 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at WAS 2 Ja'Marr Chase CIN at PIT 3 Puka Nacua LAR at DEN 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. NYJ 5 Chris Olave NO vs. LV 6 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. BAL 7 Justin Jefferson MIN at TB 8 Zay Flowers BAL at DAL 9 Devonta Smith PHI at CHI 10 Christian Watson GB vs. ATL 11 Garrett Wilson NYJ at DET 12 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at CLE 13 Parker Washington JAC vs. NE 14 George Pickens DAL vs. BAL 15 Rashee Rice KC at MIA 16 Jaylen Waddle DEN vs. LAR 17 Mike Evans SF vs. ARI 18 Davante Adams LAR at DEN 19 Tee Higgins CIN at PIT 20 Malik Nabers NYG vs. TEN 21 Drake London ATL at GB 22 Jalen Coker CAR at CLE 23 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. MIN 24 Ladd McConkey LAC at BUF 25 Devaughn Vele NO vs. LV 26 Jameson Williams DET vs. NYJ 27 Denzel Boston CLE vs. CAR 28 Josh Downs IND vs. HOU 29 Matthew Golden GB vs. ATL 30 DK Metcalf PIT vs. CIN 31 Stefon Diggs WAS vs. SEA 32 Deebo Samuel Sr. SF vs. ARI 33 Luther Burden III CHI vs. PHI 34 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. SEA 35 Romeo Doubs NE at JAC 36 Michael Wilson ARI at SF 37 Tre Tucker LV at NO 38 Keenan Allen IND vs. HOU 39 Keon Coleman BUF vs. LAC 40 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAR 41 Jakobi Meyers JAC vs. NE 42 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. LAC 43 Dontayvion Wicks PHI at CHI 44 Xavier Worthy KC at MIA 45 Rome Odunze CHI vs. PHI 46 Rashod Bateman BAL at DAL 47 Chris Godwin Jr. TB vs. MIN 48 Quentin Johnston LAC at BUF 49 Jordan Addison MIN at TB 50 Michael Pittman Jr. PIT vs. CIN 51 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI at SF 52 KC Concepcion CLE vs. CAR 53 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. NE 54 Carnell Tate TEN at NYG 55 Rashid Shaheed SEA at WAS 56 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN at NYG 57 Malik Washington MIA vs. KC 58 Pat Bryant DEN vs. LAR 59 Mack Hollins NE at JAC 60 Xavier Hutchinson HOU at IND