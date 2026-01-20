Jarrett Stidham, Hunter Henry and Other Key Start 'Em, Sit 'Ems for Patriots-Broncos

We have an AFC Championship to be played this Sunday evening. This time, we will throw it back to shades of the mid-2010's where the Broncos will host the Patriots. Drake Maye will take the field as the potential MVP winner, facing off against a familiar face to New England, Jarrett Stidham. It should make for a great game, and we do find some great Fantasy Football value to be had, should you play an applicable format of fantasy.

Quarterbacks

Drake Maye will take the field as an ever-reliable quarterback. In Fantasy Football, Maye finished the season as the QB2. Even against the Texans stout defense, Maye threw for (3) Touchdowns. He does have to hit the road here at a Mile High, but Maye should be a safe DFS play. The Patriots are projected to (22.5) points.

I’ve watched Jarrett Stidham in every Broncos training camp practice for the last 3 summers. This guy is no bum. Probably a top-5 backup. He’ll give Denver a shot.



Also, don’t forget why Sean Payton originally signed him. It was his performance in 2022 vs NFL’s top defense👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/7lGIFKedub — Zach Bye (@byesline) January 18, 2026

Jarrett Stidham will start his first game of the season. He has not been talked about much, but Stidham is actually one of the better backups in the NFL. Sean Payton is confident that he can step in, and that he could be a starter on many NFL teams. Stidham has been a Bronco since 2023, and he has (6) Touchdowns and (4) Interceptions in that time of about (150) drop backs.

Stidham may lack Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant. I would be cautious at starting Stidham, as he may be a better game manager than a fantasy item.

Running Backs

Rhamondre Stevenson has seemingly been the RB1 in recent weeks for the Patriots. In both playoff games, Stevenson out-rushed Henderson. We can expect Stevenson to have 50-60% of this rushing offense.

TreVeyon Henderson seems to fit this scheme poorly. It has limited his upside all year long. On many teams, Henderson could be a borderline Top-10 Running Back. In New England, he will be the secondary option of 25-40% of this rushing offense. Go with Stevenson in DFS over Henderson.

RJ Harvey will start, as the return of JK Dobbins is very unlikely. As Harvey has shown, he owns this backfield. Harvey is not quite a workhorse style of Running Back, but he can have upwards of 70% of this rushing offense. Harvey has (7) Rushing Touchdowns on the year, and (5) in the last eight weeks.

Wide Receivers

Stefon Diggs is the clear WR1 on the Patriots. However, they spread the ball around, so he will not dominate like a Puka Nacua or Jaxon Smith-Njigba in receptions. Diggs has no more than (43) Yards in his last three games. His Target Share will sit in the low 20%'s. Diggs does have upside worth considering in DFS.

Kayshon Boutte is beloved by Maye. Boutte has (6) Touchdowns on the year, many of which have been on deeper balls and amazing receptions. They may struggle to test Patrick Surtain II and company, as the Broncos are 2nd versus Wide Receivers, having allowed (6) Touchdowns all year long. I would not use Boutte this week.

Demario Douglas and Kyle Williams are lower-volume items. Neither of them should exceed (3) receptions, and even that is hopefuly. Sit them in DFS.

Courtland Sutton is the WR1 in Denver, and he may trend very highly if Franklin and Bryant are out. However, Sutton could get a shadow-look from Christian Gonzalez. That will be difficult and easy for the Patriots to game-plan. Nonetheless, I would play the volume of Sutton in DFS.

Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant are both on the injury report. Franklin could still play, whereas Bryant is rather unlikely with a concussion. If Franklin does play, I would love using him. Without Bryant being a threat, Franklin would out-target Sutton in the Red Zone, as he had been a Top-5 NFL Red Zone Target in the early-goings of the season. Start Franklin, if active.

Called their shot on Marvin Mims to be the LEADING RECEIVER of the weekend 😳



HOW?! 🤯



(via: @Propstitutes) pic.twitter.com/rbWtKaZrau — br_betting (@br_betting) January 19, 2026

Marvin Mims Jr. will be the WR3, at worst. He had (8) Receptions and a Touchdown last week. He is a very athletic piece and he will definitely be more deeply embedded into the Broncos game-plan this week. I would love to use Mims as a sleeper.

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry is awesome. He averages about (5.5) Targets per Game, and he finished as the TE9 in Fantasy Football this year. Henry is 2nd on the Patriots in Receiving Yards at (768), and 1st in Touchdowns (7). The Broncos are purely average against Tight Ends. I would use Henry this week.

Evan Engram is a lower-tiered Tight End. He finished as the TE29 this season. This offense is not Tight End heavy, and that will make Engram unusable in DFS, even if Franklin and Bryant are out.

