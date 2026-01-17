Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Christian McCaffrey Headline Perfect NFL DFS Lineup For Saturday

Two matchups headline a highly anticipated slate of NFL Divisional Round matchups on Saturday afternoon. The Buffalo Bills will go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos with a trip to the AFC Championship on the line. Following that AFC clash, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will square off to determine which of the two respective clubs advances to the NFC Championship.

Saturday’s two-game slate will feature a plethora of stars, presenting a number of DFS lineups for fantasy football managers looking to maximize production. Here’s the ideal DFS lineup for Saturday’s slate:

QB - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the Bills offense will prepare for a difficult matchup against one of the top defensive units in the NFL. Despite the tough matchup, Josh Allen’s previous postseason trends project for another big performance in the Divisional Round. Allen is coming off a three-touchdown effort against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will play a crucial role in Buffalo’s offensive success on Saturday.

RB1 - Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey has made one of the most-compelling MVP campaigns of any non-quarterback in the league. McCaffrey leads the 49ers in both rushing and receiving, coming off a 114-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. Seattle’s defense poses a notable matchup, ranked as one of the top units in the NFL, but McCaffrey’s immense volume and receiving upside without star tight end George Kittle will make him one of the top DFS picks of the weekend.

RB2 - Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

There are a talented crop of running backs behind McCaffrey to consider for the second running back spot for Saturday’s DFS lineup. Both RJ Harvey and James Cook present compelling projections, but Kenneth Walker III’s elevated ceiling against an injury-riddled 49ers defense is too great to overlook. The 49ers’ run defense has allowed 110 rushing yards in four of their last five games including last week’s win over Philadelphia, presenting an ideal matchup for Walker and a stout Seahawks rushing attack.

WR1 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba emerged as one of the top wideouts in the NFL this season, claiming the first receiving title of his career on the back of a 1,793-yard campaign. Like Walker, Njigba’s DFS ceiling is elevated in a matchup against an inconsistent San Francisco secondary, which ranked 25th against the pass during the regular season. One of the most consistent wideouts projects to continue his trend of production in his first playoff game.

WR2 - Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Similar to the running back group, the decision behind Njigba is less obvious. I’m going to take Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton, who is coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign during the regular season. Sutton, the Broncos’ top option in the passing game, presents a safe floor for production against a solid Bills pass defense. Considering his volume and output throughout the course of the season, I’m confident in his pick among DFS lineups for the weekend.

TE - Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

Jake Tonges is slated to take over the reins in San Francisco’s tight end group following Kittle’s season-ending Achilles tear during last week’s Wild Card victory. Without Kittle, Tonges will emerge as a reliable target for Brock Purdy in the passing game. During the regular season, Tonges emerged with valuable touchdown production, a trend that will continue in the playoffs considering his volume in the red zone.

