2026 Fantasy Football Top 5 Wide Receivers Including Puka Nacua & Jaxon Smith-Ngigba

The Conference Championship Round is over, and we now have to wait two weeks for the Super Bowl. This gives us more than enough time to look ahead to the 2026 fantasy football season. Here, we will be breaking down arguably the most important position in fantasy football. These are the top five wide receivers heading into next year's fantasy football season. These are not necessarily who we think will be the best, but the order in which they will be picked once we get to draft season.

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase will once again be locked in as the top fantasy football wide receiver heading into the 2026 fantasy football season. He doesn't have the top spot locked down like he did last year, but he has more upside than any other wide receiver in the league. His quarterback situation will also be perceived as more stable than that of anyone else on this list. We know that Burrow is an elite passer and has incredible chemistry with Chase.

2. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) on the field in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nacu is at No. 2, but is extremely close to the top spot. The only thing holding him back is the fact that Chase has more big-play ability, and we also don't know what Matthew Stafford's future holds. If we find out that Stafford is locked in as the starter for another year, and his situation is stable, Nacua could make a serious push for the top wide receiver spot in fantasy football.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

What happens with George Pickens could significantly impact where Lamb lands in fantasy drafts. We expect him to head elsewhere this offseason, leaving Lamb as the undisputed WR1 once again in Dallas for the 2026. With a perceived spike in volume, Lamb will remain as one of the top three wide receivers in fantasy football come draft season.

4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

JSN could easily climb up to No. 3, but at the end of the day, we expect fantasy owners to go back to reliable Lamb over JSN, who is coming off his first elite season. We also don't know how much faith fantasy owners will have in Sam Darnold despite him leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl, and Dak Prescott never really accomplishing anything.

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jefferson coming in at No. 5 is based on the assumption that the Vikings will do something to address their quarterback situation. What they do at quarterback will drastically impact Jefferson's draft status. We expect that they will add someone, and everyone will be back in on Jefferson, who might be the best wide receiver in the NFL, despite his poor 2025 season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: