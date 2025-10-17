Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel Stack, Plus the Best DraftKings DFS Plays in Week 7
If you want to win a ton of money playing DFS, then you have to play in DraftKings GPP tournaments. You will be playing against a lot of other players, so you have to hit on every player you put in your lineup and manage your budget well. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP lineup for the Sunday slate for Week 7.
QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
DraftKings Price: $6,900
Daniels comes with a hefty price tag, but is well worth it with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who simply can't stop anyone from doing anything on defense. He's an elite player with the best possible matchup in the league. We can't not put him in our lineups this week.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
DraftKings Price: $6,100
Usually, we would never pair a quarterback with a running back, especially one who isn't a pass-catcher. However, in a matchup against the Cowboys, with this price tag, we are willing to roll with him in a shootout. Daniels can have a monster game, and JCM can get close to 20 carries, in a game that we expect the Commanders to score 40+ points.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
DraftKings Price: $6,000
Judkins is the best start of the week against the Miami Dolphins this week. To make this matchup even better, there is supposed to be catastrophic weather in this game, which could make it very difficult to throw the ball. That means more carries for Judkins.
WR Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders
DraftKings Price: $6,200
We are simply stacking Samuel with Daniels here. It looks like Terry McLaurin is going to miss another game, and we expect Samuel to bounce back in a major way in Week 7 against the Cowboys.
WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
DraftKings Price: $5,900
It looks like Johnston is going to return this week. When he plays, he's consistently been the WR1 for Los Angeles. His price tag is still too low for his production. We will continue to start him.
WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
DraftKings Price: $5,600
Rice will never be this cheap again. He's an elite WR1 and will play like one this week. Since he's active, he's in our lineups. Within a few weeks, he'll be top five in most expensive wideouts in DFS.
TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
DraftKings Price: $5,700
With Marvin Harrison Jr likely out with a concussion and Zay Jones now listed as questionable, McBride is going to get all the targets he can handle this week.
Flex TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
DraftKings Price: $5,100
This is a risky pick, but we are rolling with Henderson and his upside. He has a tremendous matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and we are hoping for his breakout being this week.
DST Carolina Panthers
DraftKings Price: $2,500
The Panthers are a cheap option that has been much better than expected. This week they go up against Justin Fields without Garrett Wilson. It's going to be a disaster for an already terrible offense.