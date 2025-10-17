Fantasy Sports

Jayden Daniels and Deebo Samuel Stack, Plus the Best DraftKings DFS Plays in Week 7

This Week 7 DraftKings DFS lineup features a high-upside Jayden Daniels–Deebo Samuel stack, plus several value plays designed to help you climb the GPP leaderboard and cash big.

Mark Morales-Smith

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Northwest Stadium.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Northwest Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If you want to win a ton of money playing DFS, then you have to play in DraftKings GPP tournaments. You will be playing against a lot of other players, so you have to hit on every player you put in your lineup and manage your budget well. This is the perfect DraftKings GPP lineup for the Sunday slate for Week 7. 

QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

DraftKings Price: $6,900

Daniels comes with a hefty price tag, but is well worth it with a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who simply can't stop anyone from doing anything on defense. He's an elite player with the best possible matchup in the league. We can't not put him in our lineups this week.  

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

DraftKings Price: $6,100

Usually, we would never pair a quarterback with a running back, especially one who isn't a pass-catcher. However, in a matchup against the Cowboys, with this price tag, we are willing to roll with him in a shootout. Daniels can have a monster game, and JCM can get close to 20 carries, in a game that we expect the Commanders to score 40+ points.  

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Week 7 Fantasy Football Must-Start Running Back: Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Brown
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $6,000

Judkins is the best start of the week against the Miami Dolphins this week. To make this matchup even better, there is supposed to be catastrophic weather in this game, which could make it very difficult to throw the ball. That means more carries for Judkins. 

WR Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders

DraftKings Price: $6,200

We are simply stacking Samuel with Daniels here. It looks like Terry McLaurin is going to miss another game, and we expect Samuel to bounce back in a major way in Week 7 against the Cowboys. 

WR Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

DraftKings Price: $5,900

It looks like Johnston is going to return this week. When he plays, he's consistently been the WR1 for Los Angeles. His price tag is still too low for his production. We will continue to start him. 

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Week 7 Fantasy Football Stud: Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chief
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,600

Rice will never be this cheap again. He's an elite WR1 and will play like one this week. Since he's active, he's in our lineups. Within a few weeks, he'll be top five in most expensive wideouts in DFS.

TE Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

DraftKings Price: $5,700

With Marvin Harrison Jr likely out with a concussion and Zay Jones now listed as questionable, McBride is going to get all the targets he can handle this week. 

Flex TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Week 7 Fantasy Football Must-Start Running Back: TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriot
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) ruswhes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $5,100

This is a risky pick, but we are rolling with Henderson and his upside. He has a tremendous matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and we are hoping for his breakout being this week. 

DST Carolina Panthers

DraftKings Price: $2,500

The Panthers are a cheap option that has been much better than expected. This week they go up against Justin Fields without Garrett Wilson. It's going to be a disaster for an already terrible offense.

