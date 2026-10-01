Jaylen Warren Headlines Perfect Fantasy Football DraftKings NFL DFS Showdown Lineup for Thursday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 4 in an AFC North clash. All four AFC North teams are 2-1, so the outcome of this contest matters.

While you find a comfy place to sit and watch tonight’s game, you can build a DraftKings showdown lineup.

Showdown is a single-game DFS contest on DraftKings, where you’ll have a $50,000 salary to select a captain and five flex players to complete your roster. The captain’s salary and points are multiplied by 1.5x, while the flex players’ salaries and points are normal.

Factoring all of that, which players build out a perfect showdown lineup between the Steelers and Browns?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. DraftKings uses full-PPR scoring in their DFS contests, so keep that in mind when making lineups.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($14,400 Salary)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Warren turned 20 touches (17 carries, 3 receptions) into 176 yards for 23.6 DraftKings points in Week 3 with Rico Dowdle sidelined, and Dowdle is inactive again on Thursday night. Across the first three weeks of the season, the Browns are 21st in rushing EPA (-0.05) and 24th in rushing success rate (43.2%) allowed.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($9,800 Salary)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Rodgers produced a season-high 23.7 DraftKings points in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, falling just 8 passing yards short of achieving the 300-yard bonus. Cleveland has generated the fifth-highest pressure rate (41.5%), which means that Rodgers could have more quick passes to players like Warren.

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns ($8,800 Salary)

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) catches a pass during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 4, Quinshon Judkins has yet to eclipse 10 DraftKings points in a game this season, but he logged a season-high 20 touches and 79 scrimmage yards in Week 3. Besides Judkins handling all six red-zone RB carries for the Browns in 2026, the Steelers are 22nd in rushing EPA (-0.04) and 23rd in rushing success rate (43.1%) allowed.

Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns ($8,000 Salary)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While fellow rookie WR K.C. Concepcion leads the Browns in target share (24.4%), rookie Denzel Boston has more upside with the 26th-most yards per route run (2.01) among 90 WRs with 50-plus routes run. In addition to Boston having the third-most yards per reception (21.7) among WRs with 10-plus targets, Pittsburgh’s defense is permitting the second-highest explosive play rate (8.4%).

Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST ($5,000 Salary)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns’ offensive line has allowed the fourth-highest pressure rate (44.2%), and Deshaun Watson has made plenty of mistakes when under pressure in recent years. Through the first three weeks, the Steelers’ defense is averaging 10.3 DraftKings points per game with six turnovers forced and eight sacks.

Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers ($4,000 Salary)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) completes a pass to run for a touchdown in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Roman Wilson recorded a season-high 15 DraftKings points in Week 3, and he’s seen his role increase this season with a 17.1% target share and the highest route rate (94.6%) among Pittsburgh’s WRs. Although D.K. Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. are more notable pass-catchers for the Steelers, Wilson has decent upside at this salary.