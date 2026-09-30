Jaylen Warren Set for Big Fantasy Football Value Boost as Rico Dowdle is Declared OUT for Thursday Night Football

The latest injury reports ahead of Thursday Night Football have delivered a major shakeup for fantasy football managers. According to insider updates shared by Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially ruled out running back Rico Dowdle (toe) and cornerback Joey Porter Jr., while defensive back Jalen Ramsey and cornerback Brandin Echols are questionable. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns are dealing with massive trench issues of their own, ruling out center Elgton Jenkins and guard Teven Jenkins.

For TNF:

— The #Steelers rule out RB Rico Dowdle and CB Joey Porter Jr., while DB Jalen Ramsey and CB Brandin Echols are questionable.

— #Browns C Elgton Jenkins and G Teven Jenkins are out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2026

With Dowdle sidelined, the entire landscape of the Pittsburgh offense shifts for Week 4, with Jaylen Warren receiving the biggest fantasy boost. Here is how the player-by-player fantasy implications break down for the Steelers for Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects on Steelers Offense

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

With Dowdle out of the picture, Jaylen Warren is locked into a massive, bell-cow style workload. Even while managing a minor shoulder designation that limited him in practice, Warren has proven he can explode when handed the keys. He currently boasts an elite 5.4 yards per touch efficiency metric and a strong 14.2% target share out of the backfield. Fantasy managers caught a glimpse of this ceiling recently when Warren put up a monstrous RB8 overall performance, highlighted by 127 rushing yards and nearly 50 receiving yards. Facing a Cleveland front seven that is shuffling pieces, Warren is a locked-in high-end RB2 with legitimate overall RB1 upside this week.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

The veteran signal-caller benefits greatly from a clean pocket and a strong ground game. Through the early part of the season, Rodgers is completing 67.5% of his passes with a solid 7:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, minimizing mistakes. With Warren dominating touches and keeping the chains moving on a short week, the offense should avoid long, obvious passing downs. Rodgers may not post a massive volume-driven stat line, but his efficiency should skyrocket if the Steelers can control the line of scrimmage and dictate the tempo. The former MVP is a low-end QB2 for Thursday Night Football.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

As the premier vertical threat in this offense, DK Metcalf's outlook depends heavily on how Cleveland chooses to deploy its coverage without a fully healthy secondary. Metcalf is averaging 16.4 yards per reception and leads the team with a 24.5% air yards share, cementing his role as the primary deep-ball weapon. If the Browns try to crowd the box to slow down Warren, Metcalf could find himself in single coverage on the outside, opening the door for explosive downfield plays. View him as a high-upside WR2 for Week 4.

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittman acts as the chain-mover and safety blanket in the short-to-intermediate passing game. He paces the team with a 78.2% catch rate and a reliable 7.1 average depth of target (aDOT), making him a trusted extension of the run game. On a short week on the road, Rodgers will likely look his way early to establish a rhythm and neutralize any aggressive pass rush. Pittman has struggled as he's dealt with injuries of his own, but his PPR floor remains rock solid and makes him a reliable WR3/Flex option who benefits directly from the defensive attention Warren commands.