Jonathan Taylor And 9 Other Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 9 Performances
Some of fantasy football’s biggest stars enter Week 10 looking to bounce back from disappointing Week 9 performances. For fantasy owners, Week 9 delivered plenty of struggles as players dealt with injuries and harsh matchups amongst other outside factors. Though it’s hard not to panic, here are 10 players fantasy owners shouldn’t be concerned about despite disappointing Week 9 performances.
Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears wideout Rome Odunze entered Week 9 coming off his second 100-yard performance of the season, posting an encouraging 18.4 fantasy points among PPR leagues versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Matched up versus breakout corner D.J. Turner, Odunze struggled mightily versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, despite 576 yards of total offense for the unit as a whole. Odunze was held without a catch over three targets, while Colston Loveland and D.J. Moore emerged as the primary targets in the passing game. Odzune projects a quick bounce-back opportunity against the New York Giants this weekend.
Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions’ offense struggled at times during the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, due in large part to a lack of consistency on the ground. The star running back tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs totaled just 65 yards, while the latter was held to a season-low 28 yards from scrimmage over 12 touches. Fantasy owners shouldn’t panic, though. This was an outlier matchup that forced Detroit’s offense into pass-heavy looks throughout Week 9. Entering Week 10, Gibbs will likely rebound versus a mightily inconsistent Washington Commanders defense.
Jordan Addison - Minnesota Vikings
Despite the Week 9 win, Minnesota managed just 258 yards of total offense versus a stout Lions defense. Detroit limited the Vikings to 143 yards through the air, raising concerns over the performances of star receivers such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Jefferson broke through a quiet performance with a touchdown through the air, while Addison was held to just two catches despite leading the team with 48 yards. A favorable matchup versus an inconsistent Baltimore Ravens secondary presents reason to believe in a quick turnaround for the star wideout.
Ladd McConkey - Los Angeles Chargers
Ladd McConkey entered Week 9 on a fantasy tear, racking up four consecutive games with 15 fantasy points among PPR leagues. He posted top-20 finishes among wide receivers in each game during such a stretch, including two WR6 finishes. During the Los Angeles Chargers’ Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans, McConkey was held under 10 PPR points for the first time since Week 4. Entering Week 10, Los Angeles is set to gear up for a matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed the most yards through the air of any team in the NFL this season.
Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts
Speaking of the Steelers, the underperforming defense managed one of its most notable performances of the season in Week 9, limiting MVP hopeful Jonathan Taylor to just 45 yards on the ground. Taylor’s Week 9 performance marked his fewest rushing yards in a game this season, previously eclipsing 65 rushing yards in each game this year. In Week 10, the Colts will square off against a reeling Atlanta Falcons squad, presenting an ideal matchup for the All-Pro running back to rebound.
George Kittle - San Francisco 49ers
After a strong first half in Week 9, and a touchdown effort the previous week, George Kittle was held down by the Giants in the second half of the San Francisco 49ers’ 34-24 win over their NFC opponents. Kittle posted four catches for 32 yards versus New York, marking his second-lowest scoring effort so far this fantasy season. With Brock Purdy potentially returning versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10, Kittle could be set up for a bounce-back effort.
J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos
Following a 100-yard effort on the ground versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, the Denver Broncos star running back J.K. Dobbins was limited to just 59 yards from scrimmage versus the Houston Texans in Week 9. His 6.9 PPR points marked his second-fewest of the season, but a matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football should get the star running back back on track following a matchup versus a stellar Texans defense.
Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers
Rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan has been one of the best rookie receivers in the NFL this season. Coming off a seven-catch, 99-yard effort versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 without Bryce Young, many expected another solid performance versus an inconsistent Green Bay Packers secondary in Week 9. Due to a sound scheme, McMillan was limited to just four catches for 46 yards versus the Packers, as Carolina leaned heavily on an efficient run game spearheaded by Rico Dowdle. A matchup versus a lowly New Orleans Saints squad makes McMillan a must-start in Week 10, given his volume and upside for production.
Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars squeaked by with a narrow 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. In another quiet week, Brian Thomas Jr., was limited to just two catches while dealing with an ankle injury. In a busy effort on the trade deadline, the Jaguars brought in Jakobi Meyers to pair with the second-year star. Thomas reverting to a familiar role consisting of stretching defenses vertically on a more regular basis should help the LSU product return to his trend of production from his historic rookie campaign.
Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football this season, due to his efficient play and significant production. Matched up against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense was held in check without a stable run game. The Bills snapped a five-game streak of 25-point efforts from Mahomes, as the two-time MVP was limited to just 11.5 points in a narrow loss. Given his previous displays of production this season, Mahomes’ fantasy owners can be confident in a bounce-back sooner rather than later.