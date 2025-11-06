Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Tetairoa McMillan Vs. Chris Olave
Welcome to another Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 10!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Tetairoa McMillan against the New Orleans Saints or Chris Olave against the Carolina Panthers. While the two star receivers only have one 100-yard receiving game between them this season, they've both had solid fantasy seasons. And the fact that their teams are facing off against each other this week makes the decision even tougher!
Shawn Childs has a great Week 10 wide receiver projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Tetairoa McMillan vs. Chris Olave this week.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
McMillan hasn't completely broken out this season, but he's still WR20 on the year and has had a solid rookie year thus far. He's caught 41 balls for 558 yards and two touchdowns, so he's on pace for a 1,000-yard season in his first year in the NFL. The rookie has yet to top 17.9 fantasy points in a game this season, but he's consistently seeing between six and 10 targets per week and is the go-to option in the Panthers' offense.
McMillan will face a Saints defense that has been in the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers this year, so it's more of a neutral matchup for the rookie. While New Orleans hasn't given up huge yardage totals to the position, they've allowed the sixth-most receiving touchdowns on the year, so McMillan has a good chance to find the end zone this week.
WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Olave hasn't had a 100-yard receiving game this year, but he's still WR9 on the year. Through nine games, he's put up 55 catches for 560 yards and three touchdowns, and is averaging just under 10 targets per game. With Rashid Shaheed now in Seattle after the trade deadline, there's a chance that Olave will see even more usage against the Panthers this week.
Carolina has been the fourth-best team in the league in terms of limiting fantasy points to opposing receivers this year, so Olave has his work cut out for him this week. While they're in the middle of the pack in terms of receiving yards allowed, the Panthers have allowed just 11 receiving touchdowns all year -- which is tied for ninth-best in the league.
The Verdict
While this is a really close decision, it's worth noting that Olave saw the least amount of targets (just four) that he's seen all season with Tyler Shough starting last week. One week doesn't make a trend, but it's a data point that we have to factor into our decision here. Though Bryce Young isn't exactly Tom Brady, he inspires a bit more confidence at the quarterback position.
We're in a bit of a coin flip situation, but the quarterback factor and matchup push me in a decisive direction for this one.
I’m locking in Tetairoa McMillan over Chris Olave for Week 10.