Josh Allen Historical Stats Against The Miami Dolphins
Josh Allen has made 14 starts against the Miami Dolphins, resulting in a 12-2 record. He passed for 3,737 yards with 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions while running the ball well (89/647/5 – 7.3 YPC). Here’s a look at his game logs.
- 12/2/2018 ~ @MIA – 18-for-33 with 231 passing yards with two touchdowns while running the ball well (9/135).
- 12/30/2018 ~ MIA – 17-for-26 with 224 passing yards and three touchdowns and one interception, with beast stats on the ground (9/95/2)
- 10/20/2019 ~ MIA – 16-for-26 with 202 passing yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards on four carries
- 11/17/2019 ~ @MIA – 21-for-33 with 256 passing yards, three touchdowns, and seven rushes for 56 yards and one score
- 9/20/2020 ~ @MIA – 24-for-35 with 415 passing yards with four touchdowns while rushing for 19 yards on four runs
- 1/3/2021 ~ MIA – 18-for-25 with 224 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, but he only had two rushes for three yards
- 9/19/2021 ~ @MIA – 17-for-33 with 179 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while gaining 35 yards on five carries
- 10/31/2021 ~ MIA – 29-for-42 with 249 passing yards and two touchdowns with success on the ground (8/55/1)
- 9/25/2022 ~ @MIA – 42-for-63 with 400 passing yards and two touchdowns plus eight runs for 47 yards
- 12/17/2022 ~ MIA – 25-for-40 with 304 passing yards and four touchdowns while gaining 77 yards on 10 carries
- 10/1/2023 ~ MIA – 21-for-25 with 320 passing yards and four touchdowns plus four rushes for 17 yards and another score
- 1/7/2024 ~ @MIA – 30-for-38 with 359 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while being more active running the ball (15/67)
- 9/12/2024 ~ @MIA – 13-for-19 with 139 passing yards and one touchdown while attempting only two runs for two yards
- 11/3/2024 ~ MIA – 25-for-39 with 235 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception with more struggles running the ball (2/7)
Josh Allen 2025 Preseason Analysis
Check out my preseason writeup on Josh Allen's fantasy outlook for the 2025 season.
After setting a career-high in passing touchdowns (37) in 2020, Allen saw regression in this area over the past four years (36, 35, 29, and 28). He offset this decline by being a beast scoring rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons (111/524/15 and 102/531/12). Allen ranked 2nd (457.35), 1st (457.70), and 4th (424.35) in fantasy points over the past three seasons in four-point passing touchdowns formats.
In 2024, his best two fantasy games (55.30 and 44.90) came on the road in Weeks 14 and 15. Allen had a much better completion rate at home (68.2) than on the road (60.9) while having almost the same passing opportunity (28.6 in Buffalo and 27.9 away from home). He had a floor of 25.00 fantasy points in nine of his 19 full starts. Allen posted three touchdowns or more in eight matchups.
The Bills’ offense favors the run game. For Allen to regain some lost momentum passing the ball, Buffalo needs Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid to make a significant step forward. In addition, their secondary additions (Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, and Laviska Shenault) must be more productive than last year’s WR3 (Mack Hollins – 31/378/5) and WR4 (Curtis Samuel – 31/253/1). Khalil Shakir (76/821/4) was the only receiver to catch more than 45 passes.
Allen has been a trusted fantasy asset over the past five seasons. He sits atop the quarterback rankings in the early high-stakes market despite being outplayed by Lamar Jackson last season. The fantasy market only needs to look at his combined touchdowns (45, 42, 42, 44, and 40) to understand his floor and difference-maker upside. Allen is a foundation player who creates an edge at quarterback.
Josh Allen Week 3 Fantasy Football Outlook
Over 14 career matchups with the Miami Dolphins, Allen is averaging a rock-solid 266.9 passing yards, 2.6 passing touchdowns, and 0.6 interceptions. He’s additionally added 46.2 rushing yards on 6.4 carries with 0.4 rushing touchdowns per game. Add that up and you’ve got roughly 28 fantasy points per game, which would absolutely be good for a top-three performance at the quarterback position.
Although the Bills are heavy favorites tonight when they host the Phins, Allen should continue to dominate his AFC East rival and has the potential to finish as fantasy football’s top quarterback of the week.
Allen is currently the QB2 in our Week 3 Rankings and the QB1 in our Week 3 Projections. He makes for a fantastic play in DFS showdown lineups tonight.