Josh Allen, Parker Washington Lead DFS Lineup For Bills Vs. Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills will go on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. The Bills-Jaguars matchup will kick off a three-game slate on Sunday, presenting a star-studded matchup for fantasy football managers. Josh Allen and the Bills enter the game as a 1.5-point favorite despite going on the road, while Jacksonville will return home in the postseason for the first time since the 2022 season. With some of the top players in the league set to square off on Sunday afternoon, here’s a deep dive into the ultimate DFS lineup for this AFC Wild Card clash:

QB - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs onto the field before the game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The first pick of this Wild Card DFS lineup is a relatively easy one. Though Trevor Lawrence posted impressive production throughout the season, finishing fifth in passing touchdowns and sixth in passing yards, Josh Allen shoulders a vastly greater role in his respective offense. Allen closed the year as the third-leading scorer in PPR fantasy football leagues, averaging 22.0 points per week, the most of any quarterback in the league this season. Considering his usage and volume throughout the season, Allen presents a safe floor with a far higher ceiling than Lawrence can offer without consistent rushing production.

RB1 - James Cook, Buffalo Bills

James Cook claimed the first rushing title of his career on the back of a 1,621-yard campaign, consistently providing stable production for Buffalo’s offense throughout the season. Though Jacksonville boasted the top-ranked run defense of any team in the league this season, the unit will have its hands full with one of the best zone-run schemes in the NFL, spearheaded by the league’s rushing champ. Cook should see plenty of volume as the Bills look to establish the run early and often to kick off a potential playoff run.

RB2 - Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

After a down year in 2024, Travis Etienne bounced back with one of the best single-season performances of his career, setting a new career high with 13 total touchdowns this season. Etienne closed the season with 1,107 rushing yards, which ranked 11th in the NFL, sustaining consistent volume for much of the season. Buffalo has struggled against the run throughout the year, ranking 28th in the league during the regular season, presenting a favorable matchup for the fourth-year back.

WR1 - Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Parker Washington dominated down the stretch with eyebrow-raising production over Jacksonville’s final three games of the season. During that span, Washington averaged 6.3 catches for 115.7 yards per game, finding the endzone twice. The third-year wideout will look to carry his momentum into the postseason, where he’ll meet the top-ranked pass defense in the league. Washington should sustain solid volume in the Wild Card round, presenting a safe floor for the wideout to build on.

WR2 - Brandin Cooks, Buffalo Bills

Despite a narrow loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17, Brandin Cooks burst onto the scene for a wide receiver room in desperate need of big-play help. In his 12th NFL season, Cooks filled such a void. The veteran wideout hauled in four of his six targets for 101 yards, moving the chains on three catches. Cooks projects to take over as the team’s premier deep-threat for one of the best long-ball quarterbacks in the NFL.

TE - Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

The Bills could be without a key offensive contributor in Dalton Kincaid for their Wild Card clash against Jacksonville, leaving the reins at tight end to Dawson Knox. Considering Buffalo’s reliance on the tight end group in their passing game, Knox’s fantasy stock could take a noticeable leap, should Kincaid miss Sunday’s game. With expanded volume in a notable role, Knox could offer pivotal production in Buffalo’s postseason debut.

