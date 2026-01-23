Kenneth Walker III, Puka Nacua Among NFL Conference Championship DFS Lineup Anchors 

When building a DFS lineup, you want to start with your building blocks. These are your top players that you know that you have to have in your lineup on any given week. Then you build out the rest of your lineup around these stars while sneaking in your best deals to manipulate your salary cap to build the best possible lineup. These are the key building blocks for the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

DraftKings Price: $6,300

Stafford is the most expensive quarterback on the slate, and you can make a strong case that Drake Maye has more upside, Sam Darnold has the better matchup, or even that Jarrett Stidham is so cheap. However, Stafford is the only quarterback that we feel like you can truly trust this week.

Stidham is little more than a dart throw; everyone is just waiting for Darnold to turn into a pumpkin, and Maye could be starting in a potential blowout that could kill the game script for him. With Stafford, you are getting an MVP candidate in a potential shootout. In Week 16, these teams faced off in a 38 - 37 shootout in which Stafford threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns, with no turnovers.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $6,200

Walker is the only true building block running back on this slate. If you do decide to go with another, our second option would be Rhamondre Stevenson. As far as Walker goes, we are all in on him this week as by far the top back. We expect him to see in the area of 20 touches and see nearly all the red zone work with Zach Charbonnet sidelined with a season-ending knee injury.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

DraftKings Price: $9,000

Nacua is by far the top and most expensive fantasy option on this slate. However, he is well worth the price. He has the most upside on a per-play basis and sees a ton of volume. The matchup is tough, but the last time these teams faced off, he caught 12 of 16 targets for 225 yards and two touchdowns. We don't expect that much out of him this week, especially with Davante Adams now back, but even if you cut those numbers in half, it's a huge game.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) wearing the Seahawks throw back helmet prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $8,000

JSN is the next best option after Nacua and is $1,000 cheaper. He has by far the best matchup on this slate for a wide receiver, and he doesn't have to deal with any significant target competition. In his two games against the Rams this season, he totaled 17 receptions on 25 targets for 201 yards and a touchdown. If you can only afford one of these two building block wide receivers, Smith-Njigba could help you to build a better lineup around him.

