Kyren Williams, Harold Fannin Jr. and 7 Other DFS-Trap Plays to Sit in Week 18

When it comes to the final week of the NFL season, there is more risk to weigh than ever before. We have teams that are either clinched to their playoff seeding, or eliminated from contention. Teams will err on the side of caution while others may be drifting off into the sunset. We must pay attention to this and consider these players to be unusable in Week 18 Daily Fantasy Football.

Josh Allen, QB ($9,000)

For a second straight day, Bills QB Josh Allen did not practice today due to his foot injury and it is now setting up for him to rest during Buffalo’s regular-season finale against the Jets. pic.twitter.com/tM6RwPdmAL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2026

Allen has a 29th ranked Jets defense facing the Bills this weekend. However, we cannot use Allen. He is nursing a foot injury that may have him sit the week out altogether. If Allen does play, we can expect that he would be very limited as a precaution for next weeks Wild Card Weekend.

James Cook, RB ($9,000)

The Jets have the 30th ranked Run Stop in the NFL. On paper, this looks amazing for Cook. In reality, not so much. We can expect that the Bills play to win but, once they get out to their expected lead, they will step off the gas. Cook should be split way down in rushing attempts with Ty Johnson and Ray Davis. One of the two may even out snap Cook over the course of all 60 minutes.

Josh Jacobs, RB ($8,300)

It is trending that Jacobs may actually play this week. This does not make a ton of sense. The Packers have clinched the 7 seed in the NFC, and Jacobs is nursing a knee injury. If he does play, he is very unusable. Emanuel Wilson will carry the load, one way or another.

Kyren Williams, RB ($7,900)

Rams running back Blake Corum is getting some running in off to the side at practice.



With him and Kyren Williams battling ankle injuries, we could see some Ronnie Rivers and potentially Jarquez Hunter against the Cardinals. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 1, 2026

The Rams are still vying for the best seed that they can get. For that reason, they will be on the gas, definitely in the first half. As for Williams, he is nursing an ankle injury. On top of that, Blake Corum is honestly playing better football in this backfield. He very well may be, and should be the RB1 in Week 18.

Javonte Williams, RB ($7,500)

Whether Williams plays, or not, he has a shoulder injury added to his injury-ridden December. I fully expect that Malik Davis will have a much larger role as the Cowboys look to wrap up their season with victory at MetLife Stadium.

Chris Olave, WR ($8,300)

Our best wishes are out to Olave. It looks like he will miss Week 18 after doctors detected a blood clot. We originally had Olave as a value pick this week but, of course, he will not be expected to cap off his season here.

All Chargers Skill Players

The Chargers will start Trey Lance at Quarterback this week. However, they have no said that any other starters will sit out. Regardless, with Lance at Quarterback, this offense is very much worse. It would be irrational to start any Chargers' at the costs that are listed as if Herbert were active.

Harold Fannin Jr., TE ($6,100)

At first glance, Fannin Jr. would headline the love list, facing the 32nd ranked Bengals Tight End Defense. However, he suffered a groin injury back in Week 17, and Fannin Jr. very well may be out this week. Do not start any Browns backups.

Dalton Kincaid, TE ($5,200)

Whether he plays, or not, I cannot trust Kincaid at all. Since he has dealt with injuries over the second half of the regular season, Dawson Knox has proved to be the TE1. This may change in the playoffs, but it is not worth trusting in Week 18. The Bills may step off the gas and, even as Knox is also injured, I cannot bring myself to trust any Bills this week.

