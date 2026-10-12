Kyren Williams Takes Center Stage in This Monday Night Fantasy Football NFL DFS Perfect FanDuel Showdown Lineup

The Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup features two high-powered offenses with explosive ceilings. The game environment points towards an up-tempo, high-scoring prediction where stacking the passing game on both sides yields the best results in the optimal tournament-winning structure.

Good morning everyone, today's the Battle of the MVPs on Monday Night Football.

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills '24) vs Matthew Stafford (LA Rams '25). 🏈🦬🐏 pic.twitter.com/aXyG345ENf — Greene Zone Sports (@greene_zone) October 12, 2026

1. MVP Slot (1.5x Multiplier): Josh Allen (QB,BUF) Salary: $17,000

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role & Usage: Allen serves as the ultimate dual-threat engine for Buffalo, projecting a stat line of 285 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, and an extra 42 rushing yards with a goal-line score. In FanDuel Showdown, quarterbacks who amass both volume passing stats and rushing scores are mandatory in the MVP slot. His knack for converting high-value rushing opportunities inside the 10-yard line guarantees optimal red-zone market share for DFS builders.

2. UTIL Slot: Kyren Williams (RB, LAR) Salary: $14,000

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs off the field after a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role & Usage: Williams is projected for 21 carries, 94 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, and 3 receptions for 24 yards. As the focal point of Sean McVay's red-zone offense, Williams soaks up high-value touches. At $14,000, a multi-touchdown output deliver elite point-per-dollar efficiency. He is a trusted, reliable outlet receiver in third-down situations.

3. UTIL Slot: Puka Nacua (WR, LAR) Salary: $13,500

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after running for a two-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role & Usage: Nacua led all Rams pass-catchers with 9 receptions on 12 targets for 125 yards, exploiting soft coverage over the middle as Los Angeles was forced to throw in a competitive game. High target share guarantees a safe floor, and Nacua's ability to rack up yards after the catch turned short routes into explosive plays, returning tremendous value for his price. His exceptional body control in traffic and elite yards-after-catch ability turn routine underneath completions into explosive downfield gains.

4. UTIL Slot: James Cook (RB, BUF) Salary: $11,500

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook #4 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role & Usage: Cook projects for 14 rushing attempts, 76 yards, 1 rushing touchdown, while adding 4 receptions for 36 yards as a dynamic safety valve in the passing game. Pairing the primary running back with your quarterback captures nearly all offensive production. Cook's dual-threat usage makes him an incredible value at $11,500. His dynamic usage as a receiver out of the backfield stresses opposing linebackers in coverage, unlocking crucial mismatch upside in the Bills passing game.

5. UTIL Slot: Khalil Shakir (WR, BUF) Salary: $8,500

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role & Usage: Shakir operated efficiently out of the slot, turning 7 targets into 8 receptions for 82 yards and extending drives on key third downs. At under $9k, Shakir provides the necessary salary relief to it three studs under the $60,000 cap without sacrificing upside. His remarkable ability to avoid negative plays and pick up consistent yards after contact turns modest underneath targets into highly efficient fantasy scoring drives.

6. UTIL Slot: Matthew Stafford (WR, BUF) Salary $8,500

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Role & Usage: Stafford directed a pass-heavy attack against the Eagles last week, completing 32 of 51 passes for 317 yards to keep the Rams within striking distance. In a game where the Rams played from behind for stretches, Stafford's volume stayed high. Stacking Stafford with Nacua captures the entirety of the Los Angeles aerial comeback.

The Perfect FanDuel Lineup Build

Position Player Team Salary MVP (1.5x) Josh Allen BUF $17,000 UTIL Kyren Williams LAR $14,000 UTIL Puka Nacua LAR $13,500 UTIL James Cook BUF $11,500 UTIL Khalil Shakir BUF $8,500 UTIL Matthew Stafford BUF $14,500

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

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