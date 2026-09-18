Fantasy Football Lineup Stacks: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and 3 Other DFS Duos for Week 2

A sound strategy for daily fantasy football requires a straightforward two-step process. First, find the highest scoring-potential games of the week. Then, find the highest-upside quarterback-wide receiver duo. If the quarterback has a huge game, the chances are likely that his paired wide receiver did too. Thus, you can rack up a ton of points. Here are my four favorite lineup stacks for Week 2.

Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin

The 2025 Cowboys defense was rated 31st in CPOE (Completion Percentage over Expected). In Week 2, the Cowboys picked up where they left off. The team was rated 31st in Week 1 CPOE and 32nd in Dropback Success Rate Allowed. That happened all while facing a Giants passing offense that I rate as the 28th-best group in the league in blocking, passing, and receiving.

Daniels is my QB3 in fantasy football, and McLaurin is the WR23 this week. In Week 1, Jaxson Dart was the QB5, and Isaiah Likely was the TE2 against Dallas.

Dak Prescott and George Pickens

We can go for a slightly lower salary and use Pickens instead of CeeDee Lamb. When both Cowboys wide receivers played together in 2025 (14 times), Pickens outperformed Lamb in output 50% of the time.

In Week 2, I have Lamb at WR5 and Pickens at WR8. Pickens' PPR projection is just 0.5 points lower than Lamb's and 0.2 points lower in standard scoring.

The Commanders are on the other end of this potential shootout. Their secondary is actually my worst-rated in the NFL. In fact, I rank the Commanders as the league's worst defense. In 2025, the Commanders were rated last in yards per completion allowed and 30th in yards per attempt allowed.

That metric above bodes even better for Pickens, who ranked 6th in yards per completion last season.

Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel

The 49ers may score the most points scored in Week 2. They are the most popular survivor pool pick of the week. They are also 10 days rested for this game, facing a Dolphins team that must travel across three time zones and about 2,500 miles.

We can attack this game through Samuel, being a cheaper option than Mike Evans. With De'Zhaun Stribling placed on the IR, this offense will run heavily through Kyle Shanahan's wide receiver, Samuel. In fact, I wouldn't mind if you went even cheaper and took a shot on Demarcus Robinson in a lineup stack. He actually played 2 more snaps than Samuel in Week 1, and Robinson also found the end zone in the process.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

DFS players may be able to use Burrow and Chase at a discount versus their common value. People will look at this Texans matchup and fear it. I get that. The Texans also allowed over 30 points in Week 1, and the Bengals may be the No. 1-rated passing offense in the NFL. They are matchup-proof.

In Week 1, Kamari Lassiter allowed a 153.3 passer rating when targeted. Derek Stingley allowed a 104.9 passer rating when targeted. Off a 33-point Week 1, the Bengals have the form to manage well and perhaps show that the Texans are not as good as expected.

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