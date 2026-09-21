Building a tournament-winning single-game roster on FanDuel requires balancing a high-scoring game with salary-efficient value pieces. For this Week 2 Monday Night Football clash between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, hitting the optimal combination of volume, high-value red-zone opportunities, and salary savings is key to obtaining elite stars.

MVP Slot: Where the Ceiling Lives

The 1.5x multiplier in the MVP slot determines the slate's ultimate ceiling. You need a driver with undisputed workload concentration, elite red-zone involvement, and high touchdown equity.

Kyren Williams (RB, LAR)

FanDuel Salary: $14,000 Projected Points: 18.2 Target Share/Touches: 12.5% Target Share/16-18 projectable touches Red-Zone Opportunities: 4.5 Inside-20 touches per game Big Play Potential: 12.8% 15+ yard ruin rate

Who Can Realistically Finish as the Highest-Scoring Player On the Slate?

Williams holds the highest probability of finishing as the slate's top scorer. He projects for a heavy workload inside the tackles near the goal line. Williams pairs leverage in high-leverage scoring areas with consistent passing-game usage, making him the safest high ceiling option for the 1.5x multiplier.

The Salary Anchor That Makes Everything Work

Single-game DFS forces tough trade-offs between elite studs and total floor plays. Identifying salary relief with guaranteed snap volume unlocks double-or-triple-star builds.

Blake Corum (RB, LAR)

Corum opened the season with 10 carries for 54 yards (5.4 YPC) against the 49ers, including a 13-yard long run. He wasn't targeted in the passing game and didn't score, which kept his fantasy output modest. The important DFS angle is efficiency despite limited opportunities. Corum generated a 20% explosive run-rate in Week 1, while playing only 22.8% of the Rams' offensive snaps.

Corum doesn't need 20 touches to pay off if he maintains his explosiveness and gets into the end zone. His lack of receiving involvement and limited snap share makes him volatile, but that's precisely why he can function as a lower-cost tournament piece.

Volume Is King: Follow the Touches

Short-area and backfield distribution offer high-floor safety in FanDuel's half-PPR format. While Williams remains the lead option for Los Angeles, Blake Corum's 23% snap share and 10 touches show a deliberate effort to keep Williams fresh. For the Giants, running back Cam Skattebo secured 18 carries in Week 1, earning immediate early-down and goal-line duties.

The Target Hogs Nobody Can Ignore

When paying up for pass-catchers, prioritize target consolidation over boom-or-bust deep threats.

Target Share: Nabers(28.1%) Likely(25%) Targets Per Route Run(TPRR): Nabers(0.29) Likely(0.26) Air-Yard Share: Nabers(38.5%) Likely(22.1%) First Read-Percentage: Nabers(32%) Likely(24.5%) Red-Zone Targets: Nabers(2) Likely (3) Average Depth of Target(aDOT): Nabers(11.2) Likely(7.4)

Nabers demands top-tier defensive focus every week, driving immense air-yard share. Complementing him inside the numbers, Isaiah Likely logged an impressive 8-target, 2 touchdown line in Week 1, making him a focal point of the Giants inside -the-20 strategy.

Build the Story Before the Lineup

Your roster construction should match a single cohesive narrative for how the game plays out. If you believe the Rams will control the game in a blowout, pair Williams at MVP with Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, and the Rams defense, while bringing back Nabers from the Giants. If you think the Giants will force a high-scoring shootout, place Nabers at MVP alongside Jaxson Dart, Stafford, Puka Nacua, Likely, and Corum. In a low-scoring defensive battle, lean on Williams at MVP with Skattebo, kicker Harrison Mevis, the Rams defense, Malachi Fields, and Likely.

The Six-Man Perfect FanDuel Build

Slot Player Position/Team FanDuel Salary MVP (1.5x) Kyren Williams RB, LA Rams $14,000 FLEX Matthew Stafford QB, LA Rams $12,500 FLEX Malik Nabers WR, Giants $11,500 FLEX Isaiah Likely TE, Giants $8,500 FLEX Blake Corum RB, LA Rams $7,500 FLEX Joshua Karty K, LA Rams $6,000

This roster uses the exact $60,000 salary cap. stacking Stafford with Robinson provides cheap passing-game correlation, while bringing back Nabers and Likely captures nearly all of New York's pass attempts without needing to pay for their quarterback. Joshua Karty rounds out the build by converting stalled drives into guaranteed floor points.

All odds and projections provided by FanDuel.

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