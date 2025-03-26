MLB DFS: Top 10 Hitters to Target on Opening Day
The 2025 MLB Opening Day card features 14 games that are highlighted by some big names in action such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and more.
Daily fantasy baseball players are gearing up to construct the perfect lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel. Identifying the top hitters for the slate is crucial, as matchups, ballpark factors, and recent form all play a role in maximizing value.
With so many offensive juggernauts to choose from, let’s identify the top 10 hitters to target in fantasy baseball and MLB DFS on Opening Day.
Fantasy Baseball: Opening Day Hitter Power Rankings
10. Tyler O’Neil, Baltimore Orioles
At- Toronto Blue Jays
DK DFS: $4,900
Introducing baseball’s ultimate Opening Day performer. Over his last five season openers, Tyler O’Neill has been nothing short of sensational, boasting a scorching .353 batting average while tallying five home runs and 11 RBIs. His unparalleled consistency on Opening Day has etched his name into MLB history, as he holds the record for homering in five consecutive season openers.
On the mound, José Berríos presents a formidable challenge. The right-hander wrapped up the 2024 campaign with a respectable 16-11 record and a 3.60 ERA. However, one glaring weakness in his arsenal was his susceptibility to the long ball, as he surrendered 31 home runs (1.5 HR/9) throughout the season. Despite an impressive Spring Training performance—where he posted a 2.18 ERA over five starts—Berríos continued to struggle with home run prevention, yielding three in just 20 innings of work.
9. Pete Alonso, New York Mets
At - Houston Astros
DK DFS: $4,900
Pete Alonso returns to the Mets in 2025 and will have Juan Soto protecting him in the batting order. That bodes well for the slugging first basemen. In the first game of the season, Alonso faces a solid pitcher in Framber Valdez, though the Polar Bear has had some success against Houston’s ace in his previous eight plate appearances. Alonso is hitting .375 against the lefty with 2 RBIs and a walk. Though he has yet to hit a home run off of him, he’s been getting hot this Spring. Alonso has a fair price and can easily hit a longball on Opening Day.
8. Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
At - Texas Rangers
DK DFS: $4,900
Boston’s slugging third baseman heads into the 2025 season following a strong power display last year, launching 28 home runs.
On Opening Day, Rafael Devers will square off against veteran right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, who struggled in his final two spring outings, surrendering seven hits, three walks, and five earned runs. Despite a solid 2024 campaign—where he posted a 12-8 record with a 3.80 ERA—Eovaldi exhibited vulnerability at home, conceding 14 of his 23 home runs at Globe Life Field.
A closer look at the numbers highlights Devers’ ability to thrive outside of Fenway Park. Throughout his career, 57% of his 200 home runs (114) have come in road ballparks, reinforcing his ability to capitalize on hitter-friendly environments away from Boston.
7. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
At - Washington Nationals
DK DFS: $5,300
Turner started off the 2024 campaign slowly but eventually found his groove, finishing with a .292 average, 21 home runs, and 62 RBIs. On Opening Day, Turner will face off against Washington’s Mackenzie Gore, a pitcher who Turner has enjoyed tremendous success against. The veteran is 6-of-17 with three extra-base hits, 2 RBIs, and 2 walks.
Gore isn’t an intimidating matchup so if you don’t want to reach for a top shortstop such as Elly De La Cruz or Bobby Witt Jr., Turner is a great consolidation prize with perhaps a better matchup.
6. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians
At - Kansas City Royals
DK DFS: $5,800
Ramirez is coming off an impressive campaign in which he hit .273 with 41 homers and 123 RBIs. He has a tough matchup looming against one of the favorites to win the American League Cy Young Award in Cole Ragans. Although Ragans has dominated the matchup allowing just one hit over eight plate appearances, Ramirez is a threat to go deep every single day, and he can contribute across multiple categories.
5. Juan Soto, New York Mets
At - Houston Astros
DK DFS: $6,000
Soto will make his debut with the Amazin' Mets on Thursday when the team heads to Houston to take on a talented Houston Astros team. New York has one of the best top-of-the-orders in all of Major League Baseball so despite a tough matchup against Framber Valdez, who was a solid fantasy asset in 2024 finishing with a 15-7 record, a 2.91 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts, I like Soto’s chances of producing a big game to start off his tenure with the Mets.
In five previous at-bats against Valdez, Soto has two hits, two RBIs, and he drew two walks. Last season, Soto was a staple of consistency, tallying a .291 batting average with 45 homers and 118 RBIs while producing a .998 OPS. Considering he averaged 10.5 fantasy points per game in 2024, I expect Soto to continue to get on base at an elite rate in 2025.
4. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
Vs - San Francisco Giants
DK DFS: $5,700
Elly De La Cruz is a threat to finish as fantasy baseball’s most valuable player in 2025. He’s a demon on base paths and can contribute across the board. Last season, De La Cruz posted a .259 average, 25 home runs, and 76 RBIs while averaging 10.2 fantasy points per game.
In the season debut, De La Cruz will go up against the unproven Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants. In 10 at-bats, the speedster has delivered three singles. Webb is one of the cheaper-priced pitchers on the slate after finishing 2024 with a 13-10 record, a 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 172 strikeouts. De La Cruz is poised for a big Opening Day against a middle-of-the-road pitcher.
3. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Vs - Milwaukee Brewers
DK DFS: $6,100
The New York Yankees will kick off their 2025 campaign at home on Thursday, welcoming the Milwaukee Brewers to the Bronx. Slugger Aaron Judge, who topped the majors with 58 home runs last season, will have a formidable challenge in his first test of the year against Milwaukee’s ace, Freddy Peralta.
Peralta, who made 32 starts in 2024, proved effective at limiting right-handed hitters to a .240 batting average. However, his tendency to give up home runs remained a vulnerability, as 17 of the 26 long balls he surrendered came against righties. His struggles carried into Spring Training, where he posted an 8.56 ERA across 13.1 innings, conceding four home runs in the process.
Judge has historically delivered strong performances on Opening Day, having launched three career home runs in season openers. His dominance against right-handed pitching was evident in 2024, as he crushed 42 of his 58 home runs (72.4%) off righties, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup against Peralta to begin the new season.
2. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Vs - Cleveland Guardians
DK DFS: $5,900
Bobby Witt Jr. was an absolute monster for the Royals last season, finishing the 2024 campaign with 32 homers, 111 RBIs, and a .325 batting average. On Opening Day, Witt will face off against Cleveland’s Tanner Bibee. In 13-at-bats over 5 games, Witt has delivered excellent results in this head-to-head matchup: four hits (.308 AVG), 1 home run, 1 RBI, and 2 walks.
Not only can Witt hit the cover off the ball but he can also steal a ton of bases and I anticipate Kansas City giving him the green light in 2025. If you are willing to spend significant capital on the shortstop position, Witt is your guy.
1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Vs - Detroit Tigers
DK DFS: $15,000 (Showdown)
Ohtani is already off to a hot start to the season after hitting a home run during the Dodgers’ two-game sweep over the Chicago Cubs in the Tokyo Series. During the sweep, Ohtani posted a .375 batting average, going 3-for-8 with a double, a homer, and three runs scored, further establishing his reputation as a cornerstone in fantasy baseball.
Following his historic 2024 campaign, where he became the first player in baseball history to hit over 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, Ohtani’s early-season performance foreshadows another remarkable year. In addition to his power-speed combination, Ohtani led the league with 130 RBIs, 134 runs, and dominated key offensive metrics, finishing with a .390 OBP, .646 slugging percentage, and a stellar 1.036 OPS across 159 games.
Despite a tough matchup with the reigning AL Cy Young Award Winner in Tarik Skubal, I wouldn’t bet against Ohtani in DFS formats.
