Fantasy Baseball: Opening Day Starting Pitcher Power Rankings
The 2025 MLB Opening Day card features 14 games that are highlighted by the 2024 NL Cy Young winner, Chris Sale, the 2024 AL Cy Young award winner, Tarik Skubal, as well as the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, Paul Skenes, being on the bump.
In addition, veteran lefty Blake Snell will make his Dodgers debut coupled with Garrett Crochet making his first start as a key member of the Boston Red Sox rotation.
With 28 starting pitchers to choose from, here are my top 10 starting pitchers for Opening Day!
No. 10. Yusei Kikuchi, Los Angeles Angels
at- Chicago White Sox
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 6.5 (Over -140)
DK DFS: $6,900
Kikuchi notched a career-high 206 strikeouts in 32 combined starts with Toronto and Houston in 2024. Fantasy managers are hoping for the same form Kikuchi displayed over his final 10 starts with the Astros when he posted a 5-1 record with a 2.70 ERA and 0.93 WHIP.
Thanks to a solid 28.0% strikeout rate, combined with a solid Spring training of 16 K’s in 12 innings, the hard-throwing lefty lands as one of the strongest road favorites (-150) on the Opening Day card in a plus-matchup against the White Sox.
No 9. Michael King, San Diego Padres
vs- Atlanta Braves
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 5.5 (Under -145)
DK DFS: $8,000
After several seasons with the Yankees, King enjoyed a career year, posting a 13-9 record with a 2.95 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 201 strikeouts. The hard-throwing lefty will need to display his 27.7% K rate in a likely low-scoring affair at Petco Park against Chris Sale and the Braves.
We also need to highlight that King is only several months removed from a dominant home playoff performance against Atlanta in which he threw seven scoreless innings, striking out 7 while scattering five hits in a 4-0 Padres victory.
No. 8 Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
vs- NY Mets
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 5.5 (Over -145)
DK DFS: $8,300
Valdez was a solid fantasy asset in 2024 finishing with a 15-7 record, a 2.91 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 169 strikeouts. Framber will need his 8.63 K/9 rate to be on point against a potent Mets lineup on Thursday.
The powerful lefty owned a notable home/road split posting a 9-2 record with a 2.53 ERA and 98K’s in 15 starts at Daikin Park in 2024 as opposed to just a 6-5 mark with a 3.36 ERA in 13 road starts.
No. 7. Blake Snell, LA Dodgers
vs- Detroit Tigers
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 5.5 (Over -155)
DK DFS: $17,400 (*MLB Showdown)
The reliable lefty brings his career 11.2 K/9 rate to the best team in MLB. In 2024, Snell posted 145 strikeouts in just 104 innings in his lone season with the San Francisco Giants. The veteran’s showdown against Tarik Skubal is arguably the best pitching matchup on the Opening Day slate.
In seven career starts at Dodger Stadium, Snell owns a 1-0 record with a 2.03 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 31 innings. Expect that win total to grow significantly backed by the best lineup in baseball.
No. 6. Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox
at- Texas Rangers
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 6.5 (Over -150)
DK DFS: $9,000
The hard-throwing Crochet makes his Red Sox debut fresh off a career-best 209-strikeout season with the White Sox in 2024.
The left-handed flame-thrower dominated in the Spring, allowing just one run in 15.2 innings (0.57 ERA), recording 30 strikeouts in five starts. An 18+ fantasy point outing is well within range on Opening Day against the Rangers.
No. 5 Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners
vs- The Athletics
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 6.5 (Over -155)
DK DFS: $8,300
One word describes Logan Gilbert: Durable. In 2024, Gilbert led the majors in innings pitched (208.2) which resulted in a 3.23 ERA, a league-best 0.89 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts. Fantasy managers can expect his solid 27.4% K rate to be on display on Opening Day against the A’s.
One of the most unsung aces in the majors was dominant at T-Mobile Park last season, posting a 2.49 ERA with 115 K’s in 16 home starts, while holding opponents to a paltry .188 BA.
No. 4. Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
at- San Diego Padres
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 5.5 (Under -165)
DK DFS: $9,300
The 2024 National League Cy Young Award-winner was amazing anchoring the Braves rotation, posting an 18-3 record on the strength of a 2.38 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 225 strikeouts.
Sale has enjoyed an impressive Spring with a 2.79 ERA, 0.88 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 19.1 innings. The veteran lefty has found success in the pitcher-friendly confines of Petco Park with a 2.61 ERA and 39 strikeouts in five career starts in San Diego.
No. 3. Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers
at- Los Angeles Dodgers
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 6.5 (Under -150)
DK DFS: $17,700 (*MLB Showdown)
The reigning 2024 AL Cy Young winner shined on the bump for the Tigers, finishing 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP while leading the American League in strikeouts (228).
Skubal’s Spring Training performance suggests an outstanding start to the season is on tap after recording 24 K’s in 19.1 innings.
No. 2. Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
at- Washington Nationals
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 6.5 (Under -140)
DK DFS: $9,500
The veteran right-hander was outstanding for the Phillies last season, finishing 16-7 with a 2.57 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, as well as 224 strikeouts. Wheeler’s impressive 28.5 % strikeout rate power ranks him just behind Skenes for Opening Day in his matchup against the Nationals.
In his last Spring training starts, the hard-throwing ace allowed just 6 hits and 3 runs over 10.0 innings, while recording 7 strikeouts. In two starts against Washington last season, Wheeler went 1-0 with a 2.13 ERA, allowing 3 earned runs while striking out 17.
No. 1. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
at- Miami Marlins
DraftKings Strikeout Prop: 6.5 (Over -135)
DK DFS: $10,000
The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year was absolutely stellar in his first season with the Pirates, finishing 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA , 0.95 WHIP, and 170 strikeouts in 133 innings.
Despite being listed as the most expensive starting pitcher on the DFS slate, Skenes will easily rack up 20+ fantasy points en route to potentially winning the NL Cy Young award in just his second season in the majors.
