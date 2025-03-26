Fantasy Baseball: Opening Day Starting Pitcher Power Rankings

Michael King finished with 12 strikeouts, 0 walks and 0 runs allowed vs the Braves.



He is the 5th pitcher with 10 strikeouts, 0 walks and 0 runs allowed in a postseason game in MLB history, joining:



- 2021 Logan Webb

- 2020 Trevor Bauer

- 2015 Jake Arrieta

- 2009 Cliff Lee