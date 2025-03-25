Best Opening Day MLB DFS Home Run Hitters to Target
One of the most popular days on the sports calendar is almost here! 2025 MLB Opening Day takes place on Thursday with a slate of 14 exciting games.
Fantasy baseball season-long managers as well as DFS players will be looking to field a roster that gets their squad off to a hot start. Juan Soto will be making his debut in a Mets uniform, while reigning NL Cy Young award winner Chris Sale and AL Cy Young Tarik Skubel will both be on the bump for the Braves and Tigers, respectively.
Among the most popular players to target in DFS contests will be home run hitters who can compile stats across several categories with one swing of the bat! (Check back later for DFS prices, which are currently unavailable).
Fantasy Baseball & MLB DFS Top Opening Day Home Run Hitters
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
-vs- Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers
DraftKings HR Prop: +225
The New York Yankees open 2025 in the Bronx against Milwaukee on Thursday. Judge, who led the league with 58 home runs last season, will face a stiff test on Opening Day against Brewers’ ace Freddy Peralta.
In 32 starts last season, Perlata held right-handed hitters to just a .240 batting average but was susceptible to giving up the long ball, surrendering 17 of 26 home runs allowed. The hard-throwing veteran struggled this Spring, posting an 8.56 ERA over 13.1 innings while allowing four home runs.
Judge, who has hit three home runs on Opening Day throughout his MLB career, feasted when facing right-handed pitchers in 2024, hitting 42 of his 58 (72.4%) homeruns.
Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
-vs- Luis Serevino, Oakland Athletics
DraftKings HR: +245
Raleigh enters his fifth season with Seattle fresh off a career-best 2024 campaign, hitting 34 home runs. The Mariners catcher is one of the top-ranked fantasy baseball players at his position after leading all catchers with his impressive power numbers.
On Opening Day, the powerful switch-hitter will face Luis Severino and the Athletics. The matchup is ideal for Raleigh who hit 21 of 34 (61.7%) of his home runs versus right-handed hitters in 2024.
Severino, who ships back to the American League after a strong season with the Mets, heads into the showdown with Logan Gilbert as a heavy +155 underdog. At DraftKings, Raleigh’s +245 home run price is heavily tied to Severino surrendering 120 home runs in 176 (68.2%) games in nine major league seasons.
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
-vs- Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers
DraftKings HR: +300
Boston’s power-hitting third baseman enters 2025 fresh off hitting 28 home runs last season.
On Opening Day, Devers will face Nathan Eovaldi who struggled over his last two Spring starts, allowing 7 hits, 3 walks, and 5 earned runs. Eovaldi, who posted a solid 2024 going 12-8 with a 3.80 ERA, did struggle at home surrendering 14 of 23 home runs at Globe Life Field.
A deeper dive reveals that Devers has thrived away from Fenway Park, hitting 114 of 200 (57%) of his career home runs on the road.
“Mr. Opening Day”
Tyler O’Neill, Baltimore Orioles
-vs- Jose Berrios, Toronto Blue Jays
DraftKings HR: +400
Meet Mr. Opening Day! Over his last five Opening Day matchups, O’Neill is hitting .353 with 5 home runs and 11 RBI’s. He currently owns the MLB record hitting a home run in five consecutive Opening Day games.
Jose Berríos, who finished 2024 with a 16-11 record and a 3.60 ERA, did struggle keeping the ball in the park with 31 home runs allowed (1.5 HR/9). While posting a solid Spring with a 2.18 ERA over five starts, Berrios allowed three home runs over 20 innings.
At +400 odds, O’Neill will certainly be a popular DFS target on Thursday.
